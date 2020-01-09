Leer en español

Mexico will lead the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States

Last night, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with ministers and vice ministers from several countries, which are members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. The Mexican President hosted a dinner for the foreign diplomats and delivered a speech after it was announced that Mexico will chair the organization. We’ve been told that the government team prepared the venue. This event was uncommon for the President.

Bolivia harasses and intimidates Mexican diplomats

Mexico investigates cultural attachés

The culture department under the Foreign Ministry is trying to order the Mexican institutes abroad. We’ve been told that Enrique Márquez, the head of the department, requested an investigation of the situation of the cultural attachés and confirm if they have shown results. He will also review the legal situation of Mexico’s culture institutes abroad, especially in regards to its budget, staff, and assets. The aim is to increase the promotion of cultural expressions and end with nepotism.

Mexican diplomats complain about high living expenses​​​​​​​

Ayotzinapa, an open case

The parents of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students have a better relationship with the current government than with the Peña Nieto administration. We’ve been told that the creation of the Truth Commission and Access to Justice for the Ayotzinapa case showed the parents that the current government is willing to solve the case. However, not everything is positive and there is a pending case at the Supreme Court, against the creation of the Independent Experts Commission, which basically dismantled the “historic truth” presented by the Peña Nieto administration. We’ve been told that although different government departments have informed the court that they have fulfilled their tasks, the objection is still active. We’ll see what is the outcome.

Mexico opens 11 lines of investigation to solve the Ayotzinapa​​​​​​​ case

The Insabi is in trouble

The recently created Institute for Health and Well-being (Insabi) is already facing several problems, as users have complained about higher prices and other who haven’t received medical attention. Juan Ferrer, the head of the Insabi, is currently in Chiapas and nobody has explained the situation and only issued a statement to explain that only some medicines are free. However, we’ve been told that the Health Ministry has indicated that users will receive full medical attention without restrictions, including expensive medical treatments. It seems like we’ll have to wait for some time until things improve, although health issues are urgent.

Austerity at the IMSS sparks crisis

gm

