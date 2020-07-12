Mexico: Violence against women turns even more cruel and brutal

Leer en español

In some states, misogynist culture and organized are combined and turn into a dangerous threat for Mexican women. In Sonora, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, and San Luis Potosí, the reports denouncing crimes against women have increased in recent weeks, especially extremely violent and cruel crimes; furthermore, indigenous women are being especially targeted.

In recent days, at least 13 women were murdered by physical violence, asphyxiation, or through the use of sharp objects. However, their bodies were later burnt or dismembered.

Domestic violence, violence exercised by partners, violence that is the result of conflicts with neighbors, vendettas, and harassment have shown a large increase in recent months, as well as worrying levels of violence against women.

It is also worrying that this increase in violence takes place amid the rise of the feminist movement, which has become incredibly popular in the last year. Nevertheless, it seems like instead of lowering hate crimes against women and raising awareness against gender-based violence, it seems to be working the other way around.

Besides the violence linked to land disputes and turf wars between criminal organizations, the increased in domestic violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and an economic and social crisis has been noticeable; moreover, the situation seemed to exacerbate misogynist attitudes, which are worsened by vices, frustration, and desperation sparked by the pandemic.

The cruelty, brutality, and sadism present in these crimes against women, some of whom were pregnant, are worrying, as well as the impunity levels that allow criminals to perpetrate these heinous crimes. Besides impunity, it appears that indifference, negligence, and the slow responses of authorities are on the side of the criminals.

The cruel attacks against women also show that the criminal scorn life. At this point, it is not only about arrested the criminals, but also about raising awareness among society, especially men, about respecting and appreciating women.

