Mexico shuts down international child pornography network

Mexico Attorney General’s Office (FGR) dismantled a network and arrested five Mexicans who internationally commercialized child pornography via Whatsapp. The “Sullied Angel” covert cyberoperation had the cooperation of over 25 countries in Europe and Latin America, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Bolivia, Chile, and Costa Rica.

The FGR said that in the framework of the fight against sexual child exploitation, of which Mexico is part, the Unit of Technologic Investigations in Spain carried out an investigation of different WhatsApp forums where child pornography could be distributed.

As a result of constant cybernetic monitoring, coordinated by Europol, Interpol, and other police institutions, the identities of the administrators of the conversations were revealed as well as that of the participants.

In a simultaneous operation, to fulfill a search warrant issued by a specialized judge against five households located in the Mexican states of Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico, Baja California, and Quintana Roo, officials of the Federal Ministerial Police, affiliated to the Specialized Assistant Attorney General on Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO), captured the five alleged administrators of different forums in WhatsApp, where they shared child pornography at an international scale.

La #FGR, a través de la #SEIDO y con apoyo de elementos de la #PFM, detuvo a cinco hombres por su probable responsabilidad en el delito de #TrataDePersonas Agravado. https://t.co/Gc3YFdlbEx pic.twitter.com/dVzw4aBVRP — FGR México (@FGRMexico) December 19, 2019

According to the FGR, Fredy “C,” was located in Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo; Julio “G,” in Ensenada, Baja California; César “O,” in Otumba, State of Mexico; José “C” in San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí, and Jesús “M,” in Celaya, Guanajuato, with the help of officials from the General Boards of Police Investigation in Support of Commands and from International Police Affairs as well as from Interpol.

They are accused of alleged responsibility for the aggravated crime of human trafficking in the modality of those who share through any means images considered as pictures and videos in which one or several persons under 18 years old participate in real sexual acts with sexual ends.

36 electronic data storage devices and 15 communication devices were seized from the alleged traffickers that contained images of sexual acts in which minors participated, as reported by the FGR.

They were put at the disposal of a Control judge in the state of San Luis Potosí.

This action is considered historical by the FGR in the persecution of a crime that violates and harms one of the most vulnerable and most important groups in the world: children.

The FGR carried out different field actions and highlighted that thanks to the areas of intelligence, comprised of personnel specialized in cybernetic investigations, the timely investigation could be done to the network that commercialized child pornography.

Hence, the FGR was able to pin down their locations and fulfill the arrest warrants.

mp