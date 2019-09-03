Mexico reopens the investigation of the 2009 ABC daycare fire

Leer en español

The IMSS director, Zoé Robledo, has announced that the Attorney General's Office, has reopened the investigation of the fire in the ABC daycare in Hermosillo, where 49 children died and dozens more were wounded.

After President López Obrador met with the victims' parents, Robledo said the case is “reopened, I will inform when we add more elements.”

During the meeting with the President, all the parents agreed that all the children who suffered burns should receive medical attention from the IMSS and also talked about the possibility of building a memorial to remember the victims.

The IMSS director explained that in the ratification of the lawsuit filed by the institute on May 22, for the probable liability of the former Governor Eduardo Bours, the institute is asking the Attorney General's Office to take into account the investigation carried out by the Supreme Court years ago,

Robledo said that “the lawsuit filed by Germán Martínez is against the former governor but we are also [including other people] because there can't be justice if the owners of this daycare are not held accountable.”



