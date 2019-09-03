03 | SEP | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexico reopens the investigation of the 2009 ABC daycare fire
Mexico reopens the investigation of the 2009 ABC daycare fire
In 2009, a fire killed dozens of children in Hermosillo - Photo: Jair Cabrera/EL UNIVERSAL

Mexico reopens the investigation of the 2009 ABC daycare fire

English
03/09/2019
15:19
Alberto Morales y Amalia Escobar
Mexico City
-A +A
This was confirmed after President López Obrador met with the victims' parents

Leer en español

The IMSS director, Zoé Robledo, has announced that the Attorney General's Office, has reopened the investigation of the fire in the ABC daycare in Hermosillo, where 49 children died and dozens more were wounded.

After President López Obrador met with the victims' parents, Robledo said the case is “reopened, I will inform when we add more elements.”

During the meeting with the President, all the parents agreed that all the children who suffered burns should receive medical attention from the IMSS and also talked about the possibility of building a memorial to remember the victims.

The IMSS director explained that in the ratification of the lawsuit filed by the institute on May 22, for the probable liability of the former Governor Eduardo Bours, the institute is asking the Attorney General's Office to take into account the investigation carried out by the Supreme Court years ago,

Robledo said that “the lawsuit filed by Germán Martínez is against the former governor but we are also [including other people] because there can't be justice if the owners of this daycare are not held accountable.”
 

Artículo

Children from the ABC daycare deserve justice

English
Those responsible for the tragedy have to pay for their crimes, no matter who they are
Children from the ABC daycare deserve justiceChildren from the ABC daycare deserve justice

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Mexico ignores children's rights

Mexico ignores children's rights

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Daycares: no one is asking for impunity

Daycares: no one is asking for impunity

English
2019-02-13
Four children are murdered every day in Mexico

Four children are murdered every day in Mexico

English
2019-06-04
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishABC DaycareIMSSZoé Robledofiretragedychildrenjusticeimpunity

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 