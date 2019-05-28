28 | MAY | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico raises over MXN $28 million after auctioning cars owned by criminals
The money will be used to help some of the poorest communities in the country - Photo: Ivan Stephens/EL UNIVERSAL

28/05/2019
13:25
Diana Lastiri y Alejandra Canchola
Mexico City
The money raised will be used to provide aid to the Santos Reyes Yucuná and Santa María Tlahuitoltepec municipalities in Oaxaca

The federal government raised MXN $28,498,300 after auctioning dozens of vehicles previously owned by criminals, as well as official vehicles.

On Sunday, the Management Service and Property Disposal Department (SAE) auctioned 82 vehicles and sold 65. The money raised during the auction will be used to provide aid to the Santos Reyes Yucuná and Santa María Tlahuitoltepec municipalities in Oaxaca.

Among the 82 vehicles auctioned, the cheapest was a 1990 Volkswagen, which was sold for MXN $65,000; a 2013 armored Chevrolet Suburban was sold for MXN $1,116,000. The most expensive vehicles included a 2016 Ford Shelby F 150, sold for MXN $1,900,000 and a Lamborghini Murcielago, which was sold for MXN $1,775,000.

The Ford Shelby F 150 was seized on September 2016. It belonged to Julio Óscar Vega, “El Kevin”, a member of the Pacífico cartel and who was said to be close to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán's family. Furthermore, the truck is a limited-edition model, as only 150 units were built.

On the other hand, the 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago was sold to a businessman from Michoacán; nevertheless, he claimed it would take him two years to repair the vehicle. After the auction, the new Lamborghini owner said he hoped the money raised would be used for the development of the country.

