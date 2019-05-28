Mexico raises over MXN $28 million after auctioning cars owned by criminals

Leer en español

The federal government raised MXN $28,498,300 after auctioning dozens of vehicles previously owned by criminals, as well as official vehicles.

On Sunday, the Management Service and Property Disposal Department (SAE) auctioned 82 vehicles and sold 65. The money raised during the auction will be used to provide aid to the Santos Reyes Yucuná and Santa María Tlahuitoltepec municipalities in Oaxaca.

En #SubastasSAE se ofertaron 82 lotes de vehículos, de los cuales, se vendieron 65, obteniendo 28.4 mdp. La venta de estos 65 lotes lograron un sobreprecio de 69% arriba del precio de salida pic.twitter.com/mZXUHgdZBL — Ricardo Rodríguez Vargas (@RicardoRSAE) May 27, 2019

Among the 82 vehicles auctioned, the cheapest was a 1990 Volkswagen, which was sold for MXN $65,000; a 2013 armored Chevrolet Suburban was sold for MXN $1,116,000. The most expensive vehicles included a 2016 Ford Shelby F 150, sold for MXN $1,900,000 and a Lamborghini Murcielago, which was sold for MXN $1,775,000.

En la #SubastasSAE en #LosPinos se obtuvieron 28.4 mdp. Los recursos recaudados serán destinados a los municipios más pobres del estado de #Oaxaca: Santo Reyes Yucuná y Santa María Zaniza. pic.twitter.com/6OVV1UdeWy — SAE México (@SAE_Mex) May 27, 2019

The Ford Shelby F 150 was seized on September 2016. It belonged to Julio Óscar Vega, “El Kevin”, a member of the Pacífico cartel and who was said to be close to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán's family. Furthermore, the truck is a limited-edition model, as only 150 units were built.

On the other hand, the 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago was sold to a businessman from Michoacán; nevertheless, he claimed it would take him two years to repair the vehicle. After the auction, the new Lamborghini owner said he hoped the money raised would be used for the development of the country.

gm

