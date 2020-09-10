Mexico to prosecute supplier of contaminated medication that killed patients at Pemex hospital

The contaminated sodium heparin administered at a Pemex hospital in Tabasco killed 14 patients

Mexico to prosecute supplier of contaminated medication that killed patients at Pemex hospital
A paramedic holds a test tube - Photo: Simon Dawson/POOL
English 10/09/2020 14:44 Diana Lastiri Mexico City Actualizada 14:44

Más Información

Pemex and laboratory blamed for contaminated medication in Tabasco hospital

Pemex and laboratory blamed for contaminated medication in Tabasco hospital

Leer en español

A federal judge in Tabasco ordered to arrest José Roche Pérez, the supplier of sodium heparin administered at the Pemex Regional Hospital that caused the death of 14 people.

Federal sources explained that Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) prosecuted the case for fraud, misconduct for which the arrest warrant was issued.

Between March 27 and 28, patients of the Pemex Regional Hospital’s hemodialysis area received the sodium heparin of the C18E881 lot that was contaminated and caused the death of several patients and infected 50 more.

This lot did not belong to any of the Pisa laboratories, which is the one that produces the drug, and that has informed that since 2018, it has had no contracts for the supply of sodium heparin to Pemex.

Recommended: Life-threatening contaminated medication endangers 67 at Pemex hospital

The anticoagulant was sold to Pemex by Roche Pérez as an independent supplier.

The sodium heparin tragedy
The sodium heparin tragedy began on February 26 when over 55 patients received their hemodialysis treatment with this drug which they were later informed contained a bacteria known as Klebsiella, thus beginning a tragedy that had not been seen before in any Tabasco hospital.

The officially recognized deaths correspond to Bienvenido Sánchez Feria (76), María Soledad Magaña (55), Patricia Jiménez Marín (54), Feliciano Sánchez Osorio (65), Marina Sánchez González (49), Baldemar García Flores (77), Javier Acosta (57), and Nahum Domínguez García (72), who were provided with the contaminated drug, in addition to Salvador Córdoba Díaz (75), who got infected during catheter change.

mp

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English health Pemex Medicine hemodialysis
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Madruguete con anuncio de la vacuna rusa
HISTORIAS DE REPORTERO
Carlos Loret de Mola

Primero lo insultaron en Twitter, luego lo descuartizaron
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

La masacre de la Barona
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

El doble conflicto de Chihuahua

Minuto x Minuto

15:23

Los Pumas anuncia dos bajas por lesión

15:18

Javier Bátiz se alista para hacer magia en concierto vía streaming

15:17

Entre duras críticas, senadores de oposición piden renuncia de Rosario Piedra Ibarra

15:15

Curiosidades de las 3 razas de perro 100% mexicanas

15:02

Alianza Federalista se ausenta de reunión con Conago y gabinete federal

15:00

Atrás de la TV o computadora, se ve fácil: Oribe Peralta

14:53

Diputados reportan fallas en teléfonos y aplicación para votar a distancia

14:51

Hacen pruebas de Covid-19 en embarcaderos de Xochimilco para evitar contagios

14:45

PRI CDMX alista proyecto de movilidad para bajar costo de transporte urbano

14:45

"Game of Thrones": los actores de la serie que han muerto

Video