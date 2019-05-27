Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Military helicopter crashes in Mexico

2019-05-27
President López Obrador said the victim's families will receive aid from the federal government
NXIVM leader kept Mexican woman captive for two years

2019-05-26
Emiliano Salinas denied being involved with the group DOS, a criminal organization led by Keith Raniere
Magnitude 8 earthquake hits Peru

2019-05-26
The earthquake was felt around in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador
Mexico auctions Lamborghini and other luxury cars to help poor communities

2019-05-26
The Mexican government will auction 82 vehicles in total and hopes to obtain at least MXN $26,964,583
Mexican minister of environment resigns after causing delay to commercial flight

2019-05-25
González Blanco will become the second top official in the new government to step down this week
More than 11,000 people displaced by violence in Mexico

2019-05-25
The country also registered between 11 and 13 thousand new displaced persons due to the tropical storm Willa
Mexican authorities detect 13 fentanyl trafficking routes

2019-05-25
Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and has become extremely popular among opioid addicts in the U.S.
Mexico tax plan for Uber and Rappi creates friction among ride hailing firms

2019-05-24
Mexico on Monday detailed plans to withhold tax from drivers for ride-hailing and food delivery firms such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Rappi, but China’s Didi said it would not take part in the arrangement
Colony Capital's LatAm arm plans investment targeting Mexico

2019-05-24
Private equity firm Colony Latam Partners will invest up to USD$5 billion in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Peru over the next several years
Mexican government blacklists former Pemex executive director

2019-05-23
According to sources, Emilio Lozoya was barred from holding public office for 10 years
Swedish company Ikea to open first Mexico store in 2020

2019-05-23
IKEA is working on plans for a variety of payment options for online shopping, aiming to reach Mexico’s vast unbanked population
Over 18,000 Central Americans request asylum in Mexico

2019-05-22
Andrés Ramírez served 28 years with the U.N. refugee agency before joining the administration of President López Obrador
"Cwtch" in Mexico: Kiko Mezcal takes spirits to the next level

Kiko Mezcal are working is based on a circular economy, as well as an environment-friendly approach
Guillermo del Toro helps Mexican students attend mathematics contest

Thousands of social media users praised and thanked the filmmaker for his kindness
Billy Idol, LP, The Kooks, and The National in Mexico

The lineup for the 2019 Tecate Coordenada music festival has been revealed!
Björk to return to Mexico City in August

Tickets for her upcoming concert will be sold for up to MXN$10,000
Mexican gardener builds home out of sargassum bricks

Omar Vázquez is currently working to generate a positive impact for the environment
The Mexican scientist fighting to save vanilla

Exploitation, genetic erosion, unfair trade, and climate change have endangered vanilla in Mexico
González Iñárritu is named Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters in Cannes

English
Elisa Carrillo, the best ballerina in the world

She received the Prix Benois de la Danse, one of the most prestigious ballet prizes
A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, and Kygo in Mexico

In 2018, Hellow Festival changed the music scene in Mexico by creating a unique new space
Cocktails for a good cause

The event will raise funds for FUCAM, an institution that helps breast cancer patients
Beans can lower cholesterol levels

Beans are one of the healthiest foods in the world
The 15 most influential women in the Mexican fashion industry

These Mexican women bring talent, creativity, and style to the fashion industry in Mexico
Crime and Violence reign in Michoacán

The scene showing kidnapped soldiers emphasizes the need to rely on efficient police corporations to face violence
Mexico exchange rate for today

Guillermo del Toro helps Mexican students attend mathematics contest

English
UK Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation

BREXIT
May said she would stand down on June 7, acknowledging that the support of her Conservative lawmakers had disappeared after her failure to deliver on Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union

First In Asia: Taiwan passes same-sex marriage bill

Google restricts Huawei's access to android systems

A woman’s constitutional right to an abortion threatened in the United States

Despite falling numbers, immigration remains divisive European Union issue

Huawei ban: heightened geoeconomic competition between the U.S. and China

Just as the Internet was born in a military environment, the current dispute around telecom giant Huawei barely hides the heightened competition between the United States and China for geoeconomic supremacy

The roots of Islamophobia are buried deep in the rubble of 9/11

Is it possible the decriminalization of drugs in Mexico?

U.S. border militia groups, from racists to criminals and child abusers

Crime and violence reign in Michoacán

Michoacán has witnessed shootings, attacks against police officers, cartel members parading through the city, and civilians disarming and kidnapping soldiers

Influence peddling at Aeroméxico

Mexico needs unity

The government lost an intermediary

Recovering Mexican cacao

Young Mexican entrepreneur Daniel Reza Barrientos sets to reclaim the culture of cacao in our country

Huitlacoche: Mexico's truffle

Chiles en Nogada: Mexico Culinary Pride

Chicatanas: A delicacy of the Oaxacan gastronomy