Mexican students create a pancake mix for diabetics

Students from the IPN created a pancake mix using sweet potato, chia seeds, and cranberries, therefore, it is a great option for diabetics, people with obesity, those with high cholesterol levels, and for those who suffer from celiac disease.

Moreover, the pancake mix is rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, Omega 3, and antioxidants.

The students from the Interdisciplinary Health Science Center (CICS) explained sweet potato is rich in fiber, carbohydrates, and starch. Furthermore, it is also rich in B6 Vitamin and has a low glycemic index, which helps to stabilize glucose levels.

The students also explained that chia is an important source of Omega 3, fiber, glutamic acid, arginine, leucine, valine, serine, phenylalanine, as well as antioxidants.

On the other hand, cranberries are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and prevent the formation of LDL cholesterol.

For now, the product is only being used at a pilot plant at the CICS, nevertheless, the students said that they want to introduce the pancake mix into the market and create others mixes to make cookies, bread, and cakes.



