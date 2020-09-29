Mexican student excels in the International Mathematical Olympiad

Leer en español

On September 27, Mexico won the gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) thanks to young Mexican student Tomás Cantú Rodríguez.

Through its Twitter account, the IMO revealed the news and added that it is the fourth gold medal for Mexico in the history of the competition,.

“Tomás Cantú Rodríguez, from Mexico City, has just won gold at the IMO2020, the fourth gold medal in history for Mexico at the IMO,” said the tweet.

Likewise, the IMO added the results of other Mexicans who participated in the competition and that won a medal: Tomás Cantú from Mexico City, gold; Pablo Valeriano from Nuevo León, bronze; Omar Astudillo from Guerrero, bronze; Ana Paula Jiménez from Mexico City, bronze; Emilio Ramos from Sinaloa, bronze; and Daniel Ochoa from Tamaulipas.

For his part, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón took to Twitter to praise the students who won one gold and four bronze medals as well as an honorary mention.

Hence, he stressed the work of the Mathematics Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) that trained the Mexican competitors.

“Congratulations to Tomás Cantú Rodríguez, gold medal at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad, as well as to the winners of four bronze medals and an honorary mention for Mexico, Recognition to the UNAM’s Institute of Mathematics that trained them!” said Ebrard on Twitter.

It must be stressed that in 2019, Cantú Rodríguez was also able to partake in the competition. That time, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro paid the plane tickets to the UK for Tomás and the rest of his teammates because the federal government had cut the budget for science and there was a lack of resources to participate in the international competition.

