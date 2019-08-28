Mexican quarterback Luis Perez just signed with Detroit Lions

Leer en español

The Mexican quarterback, Luis Perez, will have a third opportunity in the NFL after signing with the Detroit Lions, which released QB David Fales.

Detroit will be the third team of the Mexican since 2018, when he signed with Los Angeles Rams as a free-agent rookie.

OFFICIAL: We have signed free agent QB Luis Perez and released QB David Fales. pic.twitter.com/j2O58WIEPi — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 27, 2019

Later on, in April 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles signed him, although some days later they released him, for the Eagles signed quarterback Cody Kessler in the draft.

With Pérez’s incorporation, the Lions have four quarterbacks currently: Mathew Stafford and the substitutes, Tom Savage and John Johnson.

Last home game of the year! Sunday Legion Field 3pm CT on CBS Sports! See you there! #fueledbycarnosyn#sponsored#teamcarnosyn#ForgeOn pic.twitter.com/Pj2PsEeapy — Luis Perez (@PerezLuisQB) March 30, 2019

Besides the NFL, Luis Pérez tried his luck in the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron.



