Mexican quarterback Luis Perez just signed with Detroit Lions
Mexican QB Luis Pérez – Photo: Chris Graythen/EL UNIVERSAL

Mexican quarterback Luis Perez just signed with Detroit Lions

28/08/2019
14:29
The Mexican QB had also tried his luck in the Alliance of American Football

The Mexican quarterback, Luis Perez, will have a third opportunity in the NFL after signing with the Detroit Lions, which released QB David Fales.

Detroit will be the third team of the Mexican since 2018, when he signed with Los Angeles Rams as a free-agent rookie.

Later on, in April 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles signed him, although some days later they released him, for the Eagles signed quarterback Cody Kessler in the draft.

With Pérez’s incorporation, the Lions have four quarterbacks currently: Mathew Stafford and the substitutes, Tom Savage and John Johnson.

Besides the NFL, Luis Pérez tried his luck in the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron.
 

