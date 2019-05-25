Mexican minister of environment resigns after causing delay to commercial flight
Mexico’s minister of environment and natural resources Josefa González Blanco Ortiz Mena presented her resignation to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after causing a delay to a commercial flight, the office of the president said on Saturday.
“Yesterday I caused a delay to the passengers and crew of a commercial flight […] Mexico’s transformation should start with great personal conviction and accountability. This is why I have presented my resignation to President López Obrador,” she stated.
President López Obrador immediately accepted the resignation, a spokeswoman for the president said.
González Blanco has now become the second top official in the new government to step down this week, after the head of Mexico’s social security institute.
