20 | JUN | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno wins medal in Korea
Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno wins medal in Korea
“That Korean girl is amazing, she completed a unique jump and she did it very well, I offer her my most sincere congratulations,” Moreno added - Photo: File photo/Taken from Vive UVM

Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno wins medal in Korea

English
20/06/2019
12:35
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
The athlete from Baja California was left out of the Pan American Games due to an injury

Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno won bronze at the 2019 Korea Cup Samdasoo, organized by the Korean Federation, with a score of 14.37 in the vault category. However, Moreno will not be participating in the Lima Pan American Games this year.

The athlete from Baja California was left out of the Pan American Games due to an injury that prevented her from attending the final evaluation of the Mexican Gymnastics Federation. “One more competition, one more experience. What’s to come is not going to be easy, but I have to face it,” wrote Alexa in her social media.

Local gymnast Yeo Seojeong won gold at the Samdasoo Cup, with a score of 14.817 points. Uzbekistan athlete Chusovitina Oksana won the silver medal, with 14.550 points.

“That Korean girl is amazing, she completed a unique jump and she did it very well, I offer her my most sincere congratulations,” Moreno added.
 

Artículo

Alexa Moreno wins bronze at FIG World Cup in Azerbaijan

English
The 24-year-old from Tijuana scored 14,429 points in the vault final
Alexa Moreno wins bronze at FIG World Cup in AzerbaijanAlexa Moreno wins bronze at FIG World Cup in Azerbaijan

dm

DESTACADAS

Mexican gymnasts on their way to Tokyo 2020

Mexican gymnasts on their way to Tokyo 2020

Mexican women’s archery team wins medal at 2019 Hyundai Archery World Cup

Mexican women’s archery team wins medal at 2019 Hyundai Archery World Cup

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishSportsGymnasticsalexa morenoKorea Cup Samdasoo

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios