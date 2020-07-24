Mexican authorities arrest "El Mamey," an alleged Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel leader in Celaya

Leer en español

Members of the Guanajuato Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) arrested Emanuel “El Mamey,” an alleged leader of an organized crime group in Celaya.

“El Mamey” was arrested along with a woman identified as Viridiana “N” for firearms possession, as informed by the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The FGE posted on its social media accounts the pictures of the arrested without providing further detail regarding the circumstances and place of the arrest.

#LaNotaDe8 Peligroso criminal es capturado en Celaya, con una operación táctica se logra la detención de "El Mamey", líder de grupo delictivo. pic.twitter.com/4twhkS0pf9 — Fiscalía General del Estado de Guanajuato (@FGEGUANAJUATO) July 24, 2020

The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel

The origin of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel goes back to 2014 when they were a fuel theft group led by David “R,” a.k.a. “El Güero,” the then-boss of “El Marro.”



According to federal authorities, the criminal organization gained notoriety when José Antonio Yépez, also known as “El Marro,” became the cartel boss. In October 2017, it started a war against the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel to control fuel theft, drug sales, kidnapping, and extortion in the area known as the “Bermudas Triangle,” which is comprised of the Guanajuato municipalities of León, Irapuato, Salamanca, Celaya, and Los Apaseos.

The cartel was named after the Santa Rosa de Lima community where its leaders hail from.

Recommended: Mexico's Navy arrests two Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel operators in Baja California

The activities of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel include the municipalities of Celaya, Salamanca, Santa Cruz, Juventino Rosas, Irapuato, Valle de Santiago, and Villagrán, where first-degree murders are on the rise due to the clash with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

In recent months, “El Marro” vowed to wreak havoc as several of his collaborators, including close relatives like his mother, sister, and cousin, were arrested in Celaya by Mexican authorities.

However, all of them were released after Guanajuato authorities were unable to present evidence and the judge and the suspect’s lawyer claimed there were several irregularities in the detention.

Moreover, “El Marro” posted a video on social media saying he was responsible for the killing of three police officers in Silao, Guanajuato after they set up a checkpoint and stopped a vehicle where his mother was traveling in after she was released from prison.

In the video, “El Marro” said that police officers who collaborate with authorities will also be murdered. He also threatened to attack police officers in Silao and León, who he claims are working for the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

mp