Medina Mora is being investigated

If you think that the case against Eduardo Medina Mora was closed after his resignation as minister of the Supreme Court, you're completely wrong. We've been told that the Attorney General's Office is currently investigating information related to international transfers made by Medina Mora, who also was Mexico's ambassador in the UK and the U.S. We've been told that that the transfers are not calculated at MXN $100 million as journalist Salvador García Soto revealed in June, but many more millions that would shock anyone, in a scheme that involves several companies and Medina Mora's family members. Furthermore, U.S. and English authorities are sharing more information with Mexican authorities and we've heard that this could become one of the biggest corruption scandals in Mexico. The case is open...

The PRI spied Mexican astronaut

It seems like PRI governments relied a lot on espionage, through the Federal Security Board (DFS) and the Board of Political and Social Investigations (DIPS). The PRI not only spied politicians, singers, and actresses and actors. Now, it's been revealed that the PRI also spied an astronaut. Sources inside Mexico's General Archive told us that Rodolfo Neri Vela, Mexico's first astronaut, was spied on, therefore, they are working on a document to tell the story between July and December 1985, before and after the Mexican astronaut traveled to space.

Noroña is friends with Venezuela

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, the polemic lawmaker, has become the head of the Friendship Group for Mexico and Venezuela, under the lower chamber. We've been told that the group was inaugurated yesterday, where Férnandez Noroña expressed his support for Nicolás Maduro and said that the Bolivian Republic is going through difficult times but that its right to self-determination and autonomy should be respected. The Venezuelan ambassador in Mexico, Francisco Javier Arias Cárdenas was present at the meeting.

PRD vs. Claudia Sheinbaum

We've been told that PRD members are not happy that several people who worked with Miguel Ángel Mancera are being investigated. We've been told that the PRD is planning an offensive against Claudia Sheinbaum's government, which will consist on showing that she hasn't done much since she took office. The problem is that the PRD will realize that its forces are with the enemy. Although the PRD wants a local war, their chances of winning are scarce.



