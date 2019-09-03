Magistrate wanted to spend $1 million on trip to Germany

Leer en español

Magistrate wanted to spend $1 million on a trip to Germany

Electoral magistrate Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón showed zero political sensibility in the face of the government's intention of maintaining republican austerity as he planned to take 13 guests to a seminar in Germany. We've been told that despite the measures and messages about expenditure control the Electoral Tribunal is trying to send, magistrate Reyes wanted to invite academics, business leaders, and a former PAN senator to the seminar titled “Democracy and Elections in Latin America,” organized by the Max Planck Institute. We've been told that the trip would have cost over MXN $1 million for an event that can take place in the Tribunal's offices in Mexico City. Nevertheless, we've been told that magistrate Felipe Fuentes, the president of the electoral tribunal and the head of the Administration Board, dismissed Reyes' request, who had the intention of perpetuating electoral tourism, a practice criticized by the current administration.

Germán Martínez was spotted at the Electoral Tribunal

Morena senator Germán Martínez was quite active at the Electoral Tribunal, a body that revoked the verdict issued by Morena's internal justice body, which annulled the election of senator Mónica Fernández as the new president of the Senate. The complaint was filed by senator Martí Batres for the alleged irregularities in the election process but it was unanimously dismissed because it corresponds to the legislative branch. One of the arguments used by Germán Martínez is that Morena's National Honesty and Justice Commission can't solve issues in Congress. The thing is Martínez was really happy because he obtained a unanimous resolution.

The investigation surrounding the “Caballo Blanco” case

The way in which prosecutors and officials from the Attorney General's Office in Veracruz acted is being investigated, after they allegedly freed Ricardo “N” twice, who has also been linked to the death of at least 30 people in Coatzacoalcos. We've been told that officials from the Specialized Prosecutor Office for Internal Affairs under the Attorney General's Office are investigating the workers of the FGR in Veracruz. The head of the Specialized Prosecutor Office for Internal Affairs traveled to Veracruz to know all about the testimonies and hopes to deliver results in regards to the case of the attack of the bar “Caballo Blanco” soon. Everything is being done carefully because state and federal officials have “responsibility” in the case, as Attorney General Gertz Manero said.

An alliance between the private sector and the Health Ministry

Nine months after the current government took office, the Health Ministry is interested in creating a relationship with members of the pharmaceutical industry and want to collaborate to benefit the millions of Mexicans who need medicines. Today, representatives from the Health Ministry will meet with business leaders from the pharmaceutical sector. The goal is to discuss the creation of a strategy to integrate the industry to the current public health policies. This seems to be quite good for the private sector.



