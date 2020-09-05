Lucha Libre wrestlers perform finishing move against COVID-19 in Mexico

Leer en español

At the Mexico City Xochimilco borough, a group of Lucha Libre wrestlers known as “Los Chinampaluchas” went out to the streets to distribute 150 face masks to promote their use and reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections.

With the motto “Put on your mask or we’ll put you in a headlock,” Ciclónico, Gran Felipe Jr. Hip Hop Man, Mr. Jerry, Rey Optimus, and Minus got in Market 44 of the El Rosario neighborhood to give away face masks to those who did not have one. They also invited those who were not wearing it properly to put it in the correct way.

They were welcomed by the merchants, “God bless you!,” said a woman working at a butchery. Adults and children outside the market were also waiting for them.



“What these guys are doing is great,” said a man at the entrance. Playing, the wrestlers performed headlocks to show small children they had to wear masks and show them that adapting to the new normal could be fun.

“We know these have been hard times for everyone; we also brought dolls and Lucha Llibre figurines to cheer up children and encourage them to take care of themselves,” said one of the wrestlers.

The Mexico City government informed that from the 158 neighborhoods of the priority care program due to the number of registered coronavirus cases, 10 of them belong to Xochimilco. Even though El Rosario is not in the high-risk areas list, nearby neighborhoods like Xaltocan are.



“We’re here to create awareness among citizens; it’s very important to follow health measures until everything is safe,” said Ciclónico.

He explained that he and 7 colleagues launched a few weeks ago the show Chinampa Luchas that is offered at the dock for visitors to the touristic area, in addition to giving online shows in social media, and with the money they raise, they buy face masks.

He added that although they have focused on sharing their message at downtown Xochimilco, their objective is to reach people far away and keep promoting health measures.

