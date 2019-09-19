“Lorena” forecast to become category 1 hurricane again

Leer en español

On Friday, Hurricane Lorena, category 1 in the Saffir-Simpson scale, made landfall on the early morning in Playa Pérula, Jalisco, as informed by the National Meteorological System (SMN).

The system generates isolated torrential rainfall, winds of over 70 kph and waves of 3-5 m in the West and South coasts of Mexico.

The rainfall could cause landslides, growing river flows, and flows in lowlands of such regions.

The SMN said Lorena made land at 4:00 GMT, 13 km from Playa Pérula, Jalisco, and 115 km to the southeast of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.

The population is suggested to use extreme caution in the states affected by the rain, wind, and waves (including maritime navigation) and to attend the recommendations issued by authorities and the National System for Civil Protection in each entity.

On Thursday, Storm Lorena weakened slightly as it lashed parts of Mexico’s Pacific coast with heavy wind and rain, including the seaside getaway of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco state, where schools were shut pending the passage of the storm.

Eastern Pacific -GPM Finds Heavy Rain in New Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm #Lorena

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite provided information about the rate in which rain was falling ... STORY> https://t.co/L1WtHz5ZnR pic.twitter.com/7JHjgZsJTa — NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) September 17, 2019

Lorena was downgraded to a tropical storm from a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale after moving along the southwestern coast of Mexico overnight and Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

On Wednesday, Storm Lorena became a category one hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, as heavy rains and high winds were making their way inland.

Lorena was about 55 km southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph, the NHC said in an update.

“Maximum sustained winds have increased,” the NHC said. “Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.”

Lorena was forecast to become a hurricane again as it recoups strength in the Pacific and barrels towards the beach resorts of Los Cabos on the Baja California peninsula by Friday afternoon.

With maximum sustained winds of 110 kph, Lorena was around 25 km southeast of Cabo Corrientes and moving to the northwest at around 17 kph, the Miami-based NHC said in an advisory.

Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Lorena: 3 PM MDT Thursday, September 19. Hurricane warnings and watches are in effect for portions of Baja California Sur, Mexico. Heavy rains will continue over Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco during the next day or so.https://t.co/wfJLwPnkqZ pic.twitter.com/3aA4N2zVue — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) September 19, 2019

Lorena was expected to approach southern Baja California by Friday night and Saturday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The Mexican government said in a statement that it expected intense rainfall of between 150 and 250 liters per square meter in the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero, as well as to a lesser extent in Nayarit.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Baja California peninsula from La Paz to Santa Fe, the NHC said.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for southern portions of the Baja California Peninsula as the center of #Lorena moves north-northwestward along the SW coast of Mexico https://t.co/Z6Vob8k9lZ? pic.twitter.com/Zv1Xtmot97 — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) September 19, 2019

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the port of Manzanillo to Punta Mita and in the Baja California peninsula from Los Barriles to Todos Santos.

It could produce total rainfall of 13-25 cm, with maximum downpours of as much as 38 cm, along the coastlines of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states and could spark flash flooding and mudslides, the NHC said.

In addition, the SMN informed that tropical storm Mario is located at the south-southwest of the Baja California peninsula and is not currently affecting national territory.



mp

