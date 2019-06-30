The LGBTQIAP community celebrates with pride

Leer en español

Yesterday, the LGBTQIAP community showed its convening power with a parade in Mexico City and other cities in the country. The celebration makes it clear that this community is one of the closest one and proves how social awareness is predominant among its members. Moreover, the LGBTQIAP parade is attended by more and more people every year, especially because community members are supported and accompanied by family members, friends, allies, and colleagues.

The efforts made in the pursuit of equality and to eradicate discrimination against the members of the LGBTQIAP community seems to be an individual effort. In the last years, Mexico City has moved towards the full realization of the human rights of the LGBTQIAP community through the approval of same-sex marriage and granting same-sex couples the right to adopt children.

Nevertheless, the community has accused several organizations and political groups of taking advantage of the LGBTQIAP community as a means to call for attention or obtain certain benefits. This is why the community condemns those who allegedly support their cause when in reality, they are trying to profit from the movement, obtain free publicity or some political or economic benefit.

Moreover, one of the main obstacles faced by the LGBTQIAP community, especially transgenders, transsexuals, and cross-dressers, is violence. Furthermore, discrimination is another alarming type of violence that should be eradicated. According to the National Council to Prevent Discrimination, six in every 10 members from the LGBTQIAP community have faced discrimination, including indifference, being mocked, preventing them from entering a certain place, denying them a service, banning them from a place, and firing them for their sexual preference. Unfortunately, the community also experiences hate crimes, physical and verbal attacks, humiliations, insults, and even murder.

If Mexican society yearns for equality and justice for all, everyone has to embrace the LGBTQIAP community and its cause because society should fight for the rights of all its members.



gm