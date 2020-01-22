22 | ENE | 2020

Katerina Sakellaropoulou to be Greece’s first female president
Incoming President of Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou - Photo: Orestis Panagiotou/Pool via REUTERS

22/01/2020
15:09
Athens
In an unusual demonstration of harmony in the fractious world of Greek politics, the conservative party nominee, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was backed by opposition parties

Top judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou became Greece’s first woman President on Wednesday when lawmakers elected her head of state in a rare display of unity.

Sakellaropoulou, 64, has been President of the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court. She will succeed Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose five-year term expires in March.

In an unusual demonstration of harmony in the fractious world of Greek politics, the conservative party nominee was backed by opposition parties, including the leftist Syriza party which lost power in an election last July.

She was backed by 261 MPs in the 300-member parliament.

