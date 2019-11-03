Karime Macías & Co: The family emporium

Leer en español

Karime Macías, the wife of the former Veracruz governor Javier Duarte, is currently in London while authorities decide if they will extradite her to Mexico after she was accused of fraud.

Now, it has emerged that Karime Macías' family built an emporium that includes at least 80 companies that operate in Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo. At least 40% of these companies were created in 2004, the same year when Javier Duarte's political career took off.

Out of these 80 companies, Karime Macías' grandparents, parents, sister, and brother in law own 27 businesses. Moreover, some of her family members have been accused of being part of a shell company network used to divert resources when Duarte was governor and she was the head of the Veracruz DIF.

According to documents obtained by EL UNIVERSAL, the companies created by Macías' grandparents and parents started distributing photographic material but then moved towards the urbanization of land and while Duarte's political career grew, they opened several businesses in all kinds of sectors.

In the last 17 years, the family expanded their businesses to categories such as real state, agriculture, event planning, advertising, model agencies, imports and exports, drilling oil wells, as well as the controlling and sanitation of natural disasters.

Among these companies, only one is owned by Karime Macías: Cooperativa Magisterial del Sureste, created in 1997. It provided services and advice to public and private education institutions. In 2015 the company expanded to provide comprehensive business consulting in commercial, tax, labor, bank, financial, and computer matters.

The family emporium

In August 1962, Karime Macías' grandparents, José Tubilla Tabche and Lilly Letayf, opened Foto Luz, in association with Víctor Tubilla, Carmen Estefan, and Víctor Tubilla Estefan.

Years later, the business opened several branches: Foto Luz Industrial, Foto Luz Servicios, Financiera Foto Luz, Foto Luz Comercial, Organización Luz, Foto Luz Corporación, Foto Luz Sureste. In alliance with Grupo MKT and MAC Electrónica, they started to distribute audio and video equipment, as well as electronic equipment.

After the expansion of Foto Luz, other family member joined the family business: Enrique Eduardo, José Carlos Tubilla and María Virginia Yazmín Tubilla Letayf, as well as Karime Macías' cousins, aunts, and uncles.

In 1968, José and Víctor Tubilla Tabche opened real state company Inmobiliaria Rodeco de Coatzacoalcos. The company had 26 shareholders and aimed at the purchase-sale, rent, and build urban properties.

The expansion of the family business

Karime Macías' uncles, José, Enrique Eduardo, and Carlos Tubilla Letayf invested in real state through the company Inmobiliaria Foresta, created in 2005 and Desarrollo Inmobiliario Infinitum, created in 2006. In those same years, Javier Duarte was a high-ranking official working for the Veracruz government.

In 1994, the family created an import-export company, Desarrollo del Istmo, where José Tubilla Letayf and Jorge Tubilla Esteban were shareholders along with other 22 people.

In 1987, 16 partners opened Grupo Guía, including Karime Macías' father and uncle, José Tubilla Letayf and Jesús Antonio Macías Yazegey. The company aimed to promote, build, and organize national and international mercantile, civil, industrial, and commercial companies.

With Fast Forward, the family sold, purchased, and installed communication equipment. This company was created in 2008 by José Tubilla Letayf and Brenda Tubilla Muñoz. Moreover, Macías' cousin, Brenda Tubilla Muñoz, was the producer of the Cumbre Tajín, a cultural event that took place in Veracruz while Duarte was in office, furthermore, it is said that Brenda Tubilla was part of a fraud network managed by Javier Duarte.

In regards to environment companies, Mónica Macías Tubilla and José Armando Rodríguez Ayache opened Mejora Soluciones Integrales in 2006. This company aimed to handle natural disasters, restore polluted soils and subsoils, as well as the recovery of groundwater reserves affected by the industrial and touristic sectors.

The business handling the agriculture, fishing, and livestock sectors was San José Produce, created in 1998 by Jorge Fernando Tubilla, Jean Paul Mansur Beltrán, and Moisés Mansur Cysneiros.

Javier Duarte's father-in-law expands the business

Jesús Antonio Macías Yazegey, Javier Duarte's father-in-law, was a shareholder at his wife's family company; nevertheless, he opened other businesses including coffee distributor Ajufe in 1988, as well as industrial company Ajucon.

In regards to architecture, engineering, and the construction of public projects, Jesús Antonio Macías purchased shares from Petromaya in 2005, a company founded by his brother Carlos Macías.

He entered the fertilizer sector when he bought shares at Fetimaya in 2005 and joined the horticulture sector through Complejo Hortícola Maya, and commercialized computers and other articles through Tesife.

Macías Yazegey ventured into advertising through Mercado Más Fácil. In 2006, he created Parque Tecnológico Puerto México, where he owned 70% of the shares; the company was created to carry out construction and urbanization projects, administering residential and industrial complexes, as well as exploit, locate, and drill oil wells.

In 2005, Jesús Antonio Macías Yazegey, Javier Duarte's father-in-law, received a permit to build a company in 60 hectares of a reserve known as Duport Ostion, located in Veracruz.

After Karime Macías fled Mexico, she settled down in London, where she awaits her extradition trial.

gm

