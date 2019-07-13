Judge orders arrest of former governor César Duarte

Leer en español

The Eighth District Judge of the State of Morelos ordered the arrest of the former Governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte Jáquez, who has been a fugitive from justice for two years.

With the resolution of the provider of justice, the Government of Chihuahua and Mexico Attorney General’s Office (FGR) must proceed with the capture of the former member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who faces 21 valid arrest warrants for different crimes including illicit enrichment.

At the beginning of the year, the PRI Commission of Justice expulsed Duarte Juárez, who back then had almost two years on the run, accused of deviation of public resources.

The head of the Legal Counsel of the Government of Chihuahua, Ricardo Espinoza Cortés, remembered that the former state governor, through his legal defense, filed a series of appeals to the arrest warrants against him.

