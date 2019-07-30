ICA, Samsung and KBR to build the Dos Bocas refinery

Leer en español

Mexican ICA Fluor, Korean Samsung and American KBR are among the companies in charge of the construction of the new refinery Dos Bocas in Tabasco, Mexico.

After the opening of the technical and economic proposals, under the scheme of restricted invitation convened by the Mexican Ministry of Energy, these three companies won and will be in charge of building and operating the refinery in 2022.

According to officials of the energy sector linked to the process, the engineering, procurement, and building that was divided into six packages were assigned as follows:

The consortium ICA Fluor and Fluor Enterprises got package 1, which consists of the mixed plant and the delayed coking plant.

Samsung Engineering and Asociados Constructores DBNR won the contract to develop packages 2 and 3, which consist of the diesel, diesel oil and naphtha hydrosulfurizer plants, and the naphtha reformer plant.

It also includes the catalytic disintegration plant, and the pentanes and hexanes isomerizer plant.

The packages 4 and 6 are of KBR, along with Constructora Hostotipaquillo. They consist of the plant of nonphenolic bitter waters, the amines regenerator plants, the gas treatment plant, and the hydrogen producer plant. The contract includes the works of services and integration of the new refinery.

The package 5, related to the storage and handling of products, will start its contracting at the beginning of 2020.

According to the sources consulted by EL UNIVERSAL, the Italian Saipem and the American Foster Wheeler were disqualified because they infringed on the rules by not incorporating a Mexican associate.

In addition, a month ago, the company Bechtel presented a letter to excuse itself from moving forward in the bidding.

The result of the tender will be released today and the economic amount of each package will be revealed, under the premise that the cost of the refinery will be USD $8,000 million.

The Ministry of Energy, through PEMEX, granted an economic revenue of USD $349.02 million to ICA, Samsung, and KBR to develop the first stage of the new refinery.

The highest amount, USD $155.8 million, was given to the American firm Kellog Brown and Root and its associate Constructora Hostotipaquillo – in a first contract – and to Constructora Hostotipaquillo and Mexicana de Recipientes a Presión – in the second contract.

The contract won by Samsung Engineering and its associate Asociados Constructores DBNR has a cost of USD $142.7 million.

ICA Fluor Daniel and associate Flour Enterprises received a contract of approximately USD $50.4 million.

The companies that offered a higher percentage of national integration were ICA with 96%, Samsung with 50% in both of its contracts, and KBR with 79.5% in one contract and 85.7% in another.

Dos Bocas is planned to be built in a term of three years, and its stage of operation and servicing is expected to be of 20 years.

