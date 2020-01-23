Hundreds of US-bound Central American migrants enter Mexico via Guatemala

Leer en español

Hundreds of Central Americans trying to reach the United States were stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border on Wednesday after the Mexican government beefed up security to meet U.S. demands to contain migrant flows.

Under sustained pressure from President Donald Trump, Mexico’s government has adopted tougher measures to reduce the number of people heading towards the U.S. border.

Migrants in Tecun Uman, on the Guatemalan side of the border, were taken by surprise.

“We thought we’d be allowed through just like with the October caravan when they reached Tijuana,” said Honduran migrant Ritzy Anabel, who did not give her surname.

Many Central Americans migrants heading north are fleeing economic hardship and violence at home. A large caravan of migrants crossed into Mexico and went north in October 2018. Migrants crossing into Mexico earlier this week faced tear gas from security forces, who delivered a firmer response than in previous mass movements at the border.

Even so, about 1,000 migrants, most of them from Honduras, managed to reach Mexican soil on Tuesday. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said several hundreds of the new arrivals were immediately deported on planes and buses.

On Wednesday, Mexican authorities said that 460 Honduran migrants were deported throughout the day. Other migrants from the group, including families traveling with children, were pondering their next moves.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to punish Mexico and Central American countries if they fail to clamp down on the migrant flows. That has resulted in a series of agreements aimed at delivering on Trump’s campaign promises to curb immigration.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf called the measures put in place by the Mexican National Guard “effective”, adding that dozens of his personnel were on the ground in Central America assisting local immigration and security officials. Trump tweeted: “Sorry, if you come you will be immediately sent back!”

Sorry, if you come you will be immediately sent back! https://t.co/Ba9kmD6HD0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

Television footage showed a caravan of migrants moving towards the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, after crossing the Suchiate River that divides Mexico and Guatemala.

In the small town of Frontera Hidalgo, nestled on the banks of the Suchiate River, hundreds of migrants stopped for a mid-morning rest before continuing their journey.

El equipo de la #AMEXCID encabezado por la Dra. @LauraElenaCC, realiza un recorrido por los campamentos improvisados en la rivera del Suchiate, con el objetivo de asistir a la población más vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/qCqmi0syQU — AMEXCID (@AMEXCID) January 21, 2020

Mexican security forces observed the migrants on their trek but did not intervene, according to a Reuters witness.

Some of the migrants had been given forms to seek asylum with Mexico’s tiny asylum agency, COMAR.

The current group is the largest surge of people to test Mexico since its President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and some Central American governments, made various agreements with Trump to reduce pressure on the U.S. southern border.

