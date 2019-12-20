Health benefits of tejocotes

Leer en español

Tejocote, also known as Mexican hawthorn, is an essential fruit used in ponche. The word tejocote comes from Náhuatl “tetl,” which means rock, and “xocotl,” which means bitter or acid.

If you are a fan of tejocotes, this information will give you more reasons to enjoy it and if not, you might want to give it a chance for it will bring many benefits to your health, according to a research carried out by the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and a study by Morelos’s Academy of Sciences.

1. It takes care of your heart

The Mexican hawthorn’s leaves and fruit have been successfully used to treat several heart diseases like tachycardia, arrhythmia, atherosclerosis, and other heart conditions.

The study shows that the phenolic compounds in this fruit are responsible for a beneficial action to the heart and the circulatory system.

2. It is helpful against coughing

The chemicals contained in tejocote’s fruit, leaves, flower, and the root’s and stem’s bark have a high healing value against diseases like cough and chest congestion, so adding more tejocotes to your ponche could protect you from respiratory diseases.

3. It supplies calcium

Calcium is a mineral that can be found in Mexican hawthorns and it is essential to maintain bone health and prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

4. It strengthens the immune system

Due to its high vitamin C content, this fruit helps strengthen the immune system. Therefore, your ponche will not only keep you warm but it will also keep colds away.

5. It has a diuretic effect

Prepared as an infusion, this fruit has shown to have diuretic effects. A tejocote tea could help you against problems with liquids retention.

6. It provides vitamin B

This fruit supplies vitamin B to your body, helping with the creation of red blood cells and to improve other processes in the body.

