Guillermo del Toro’s exhibit “At Home with Monsters” is now a book

There is an engine that propels the edition of the book At Home with Monsters (En casa con mis monstruos) (Turner/UdeG) by Guillermo del Toro: bringing Mexicans closer to the imaginary and artistic worlds of the filmmaker, to attract them, through its pages, to the collection of the filmmaker exhibited in Guadalajara, Jalisco, that has been seen by more than 50 thousand people and that will end on October 29th.

The book, that was released on July 15th in Mexico City and that is made up of a first printing of 10 thousand copies at a cost of MXN $390, is a kind of “behind the scenes” or another window to enter the exposition by the same name that collects more than 900 paintings, sculptures, comics, objects from his movies and other rarities from the personal collection of more than 7,000 pieces of Guillermo del Toro.

The book, that has texts by Eugenio Caballero and Raúl Padilla, as well as a conversation with Guillermo del Toro in charge of Leonardo García Tsao, was planned more than as a catalogue of the exhibit or an art book, as an affordable book that would allow the public to see the exhibit from another window or possibility, as said Caballero, creator who was in charge of the curatorship of the exhibit and the book that is designed by Alejandro Magallanes.

“The book is a very intimate approach to Guillermo del Toro from the pieces of his collection. We wanted it to be an approach, too, to the thought of Guillermo, that is why the quotes we selected for the book are very important, we wanted to show how he got to meet the monsters and how they defined him. It’s a way to mirror Guillermo’s house with museum design, an intimate tour to understand Guillermo from the images,” said Eugenio Caballero.

Just as the exhibit, the book is divided into nine chapters. It shows the pieces that are shown in the exhibit, the texts of presentation, but also the pictures of the show. En casa con mis monstruos is now available in all bookstores.



