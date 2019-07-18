Guillermo del Toro and Cinepolis grant scholarship to young Mexican

Leer en español

Guillermo del Toro and Cinepolis granted the ANIMEXICO 2019 scholarship to the young Mexican Deborah Balboa to study the Master of Arts in Character Animation and Animated Filmmaking at GOBELINS.

The institution is considered the best animation school in the world.

The ANIMEXICO scholarship is part of the GOBELINS program that looks to promote equal opportunities by expanding to talents all around the world.

The news was given through the Twitter account of the Morelia International Film Festival (FICM).

Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) y @Cinepolis otorgaron la beca ANIMEXICO 2019 a Deborah Balboa, joven mexicana creativa, para estudiar la Maestría en Artes, Animación de Personajes y Realización de Cine Animado en @gobelins_paris. Leer más [ https://t.co/k08nWVP3kZ ] pic.twitter.com/0wKPqF2nab — Morelia Film Fest (@FICM) July 17, 2019

The festival informed that Balboa, who was previously accepted in the Master at GOBELINS, in Paris, will use the scholarship to cover her living expenses and her school tuition, which will go from September 2019 to June 2021.

“We’re very happy to contribute to the education of talented young Mexicans. This arts, animation and filmmaking scholarship in GOBELINS will be an excellent opportunity for Deborah. We couldn’t have a better ally than Guillermo del Toro. Not only is he one of the best film directors in the world and a close friend, but also an example of social engagement and support to Mexican talent,” said Alejandro Ramírez, CEO of Cinepolis and president of the FICM.