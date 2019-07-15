The government has set its sights on Chávez Presa

Leer en español

The government has set its sight on Chávez Presa

After Carlos Urzúa resigned, members of the federal government have set their sights on those who received support from the former minister. We've been told that some people inside the government are upset about the support the Finance Ministry gave economist Jorge Chávez Presa to join the World Bank as the council's executive director. They claim that Jorge Chávez has disqualified some of the most important projects presented by the current government, such as the Dos Bocas refinery, moreover, in private, Chávez Presa has suggested that the self-proclaimed President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó has a representative at international financial bodies, a position that contradicts Mexico's stance in regards to Guaidó. Perhaps what bothers the current administration is that Chávez Presa studied at the ITAM and is close to the PRI?

Ebrard to face a hurricane season?

Yesterday, a storm was approaching Marcelo Ebrard's office but in the end, there was no storm in Mexico City or in the U.S., where Donald Trump ordered raids to detain and deport migrants. For the Foreign Ministry, the panorama is looking optimistic, although there are some in the opposition and even in Morena, who think Mexico should redefine its relationship with the U.S. Today, the report made by Mexican consuls in the U.S. will be issued and we'll see if there is a good relationship between both countries or if the hurricane season is approaching.

Bets at the lower chamber

We've been told that the Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary for Latin American and the Caribbean, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, will appear before the Commissions for Affairs in the Northern and Southern Borders, to inform the lawmakers about the actions implemented by the federal government in the face of the migration crisis, which has been labeled as a “safe third country” policy by Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, the head of the Lower Chamber. Nevertheless, some are wondering if Maximiliano Reyes will be present or if he will cancel the meeting. Until yesterday, the odds were at 50/50. Will he turn the lawmakers down?

What's going to happen in Baja California?

We've been told that that the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), led by Ricardo Monreal, will define its role in regards to Baja California soon, where the Congress approved the extension of the governorship of Jaime Bonilla from two to five years. We've been told there are several options: filing an unconstitutionality action before the Supreme Court, the disappearance of the state Congress, or to debate the issue during the Permanent Commission. The opposition has already announced its intention to file a motion before the Supreme Court, and some Morena members are in favor of the disappearance of the local Congress.



