Former Mexican President Vicente Fox will serenade you for USD 255

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is offering his services as an amateur singer to serenade you on your birthday for USD 255.

Vicente Fox is now using Cameo, a popular app among celebrities and influencers to sell personalized videos to their fans.

Cameo describes itself as an app to “connect, collaborate, and produce videos with a celebrity to share with your friends.

Cameo makes impossible moments possible. Your favorite celebrity can record and deliver the perfect personal message just for you.

So far, at least 10 users have hired the former Mexican President through Cameo. Fox sells videos in both Spanish and English.



Fox will donate the money raised through the videos to a charity.



Vicente Fox, a controversial public figure

In December 2018, when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office, he announced that former presidents would no longer receive pensions and receive protection from bodyguards.

Vicente Fox told EL UNIVERSAL in November 2018 that he was willing to give up his pension if that would help to solve Mexico’s problems, especially extreme poverty.

Fox was then widely criticized after saying that he was living from “hand to mouth” after losing his pension.



Vicente Fox: 2000-2006

Vicente Fox Quesada is a Mexican businessman and politician who was president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006. His electoral win, under the conservative PAN party, brought an end to the PRI’s rule that lasted 71 years.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Fox “earned a degree in business administration from the Ibero-American University in Mexico City and later became a route supervisor for the Mexican unit of the Coca-Cola Company. After a series of promotions, he served as the company’s chief executive in Mexico and then head of its Latin American operations.”

The former Mexican president joined the National Action Party (PAN) in 1987. In 2000 Fox ran for president and won the election.

According to the Global Leadership Foundation, Vicente Fox’s priorities as “President were improving the Mexican economy, mainly through better trade relations with the United States, banking reforms and tackling crime and corruption; increased bilateral cooperation with the United States on drug trafficking and illegal immigration; and strengthening the rights of Mexico’s indigenous peoples.”

After his presidency ended, Vicente Fox has been involved in public speaking across the world.

Fox is the Founder of Centro Fox, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to serving communities in Mexico and Latin America. Centro Fox seeks to reduce “corruption, increase transparency, improve immigration policy and encourage a sense of commitment and solidarity among the Mexican population for the underprivileged and for those who have not enjoyed the benefits of development. Among its many programs, Centro Fox supports the development of leaders dedicated to serving their communities in Mexico and Latin America.”

Fox is the co-President of the Centrist Democrat International, an international organization of Christian democratic political parties; a member of Club of Madrid; the founder of Vicente Fox Center of Studies, Library, and Museum (Centro Fox), and a Board Member of Khiron.

What is Cameo?

According to its website, Cameo operates the CAMEO™ Marketplace, through a website and app, that lets fans book a personalized video shout-out from their favorite talent. Our mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences in the world.

