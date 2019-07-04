Fencer acquires Uzbekistani nationality after lack of support in Mexico

Leer en español

Fencer Paola Pliego will no longer represent Mexico. The fencer is said to be frustrated, upset, and has received no answers after she was blocked by the Mexican Fencing Federation (FME) during the current and former federal administrations.

No hay peor despedida, que la que nunca planeaste hacer, pero recuerda que para empezar una nueva etapa tienes que cerrar otra, el final es de donde empezamos. pic.twitter.com/XH8q1oBiRr — Paola Pliego (@PaolaPliego) July 3, 2019

Pliego issued a statement to announce that she was being forced to no longer represent Mexico after she was wrongly accused of doping and couldn't attend the 2016 Olympic Games and was later prevented from participating on national and international competitions by the FME.

A source confirmed to EL UNIVERSAL Deportes that the fencer has already acquired the Uzbekistani nationality.

Pliego was the best fencer in Mexico but she is already registered as Uzbekistani in the International Fencing Federation's website and will try to qualify to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo under that nationality.

The fencer also denounced corruption and indifference at the Mexican Olympic Committee and Mexican Fencing Federation.



gm

