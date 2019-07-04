04 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Fencer acquires Uzbekistani nationality after lack of support in Mexico
Fencer acquires Uzbekistani nationality after lack of support in Mexico
Fencer Paola Pliego will no longer represent Mexico- Photo: Saul Ramírez/EL UNIVERSAL

Fencer acquires Uzbekistani nationality after lack of support in Mexico

English
04/07/2019
16:12
Alain Arenas
Mexico City
-A +A
A source confirmed that the fencer has already acquired the Uzbekistani nationality

Leer en español

Fencer Paola Pliego will no longer represent Mexico. The fencer is said to be frustrated, upset, and has received no answers after she was blocked by the Mexican Fencing Federation (FME) during the current and former federal administrations.

Pliego issued a statement to announce that she was being forced to no longer represent Mexico after she was wrongly accused of doping and couldn't attend the 2016 Olympic Games and was later prevented from participating on national and international competitions by the FME.

A source confirmed to EL UNIVERSAL Deportes that the fencer has already acquired the Uzbekistani nationality.

Pliego was the best fencer in Mexico but she is already registered as Uzbekistani in the International Fencing Federation's website and will try to qualify to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo under that nationality.

The fencer also denounced corruption and indifference at the Mexican Olympic Committee and Mexican Fencing Federation.
 

Artículo

Mexicans win silver at FINA Diving World Series in Japan

English
Mexican divers Rommel Pacheco and Jahir Ocampo won second place in the 3 meter springboard category
Mexicans win silver at FINA Diving World Series in JapanMexicans win silver at FINA Diving World Series in Japan

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Sport: a national priority?

Sport: a national priority?

English
2018-07-29
Another Mexican to the Major Leagues: José Urquidy

Another Mexican to the Major Leagues: José Urquidy

English
2019-07-03
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishPaola PliegoNationalityfencingFencerMexican Fencing FederationOlympic GamesUzbekistanUzbekistani2020 Olympic GamesMexican Olympic CommitteecorruptionSports

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios