Families beg for justice

Thousands of people whose family members have gone missing pressured the government to create federal and state search commissions to look for those missing after carrying out protests and constantly making demands. Nevertheless, as a result of the lack of resources or political will, not all the commissions have been created, however, the commissions that were created have shown very little results.

Now, 18 months after the General Law in Regards to Missing Persons was implemented, only 19 state search commissions have been created, instead of 32, and only 11 have started working. The pain, suffering, and the demands made by the victim's family members do not seem to concern authorities.

According to information published by EL UNIVERSAL today, the effectiveness of these commissions is minimum. Out of the 1,047 search requests received by the commissions, only 291 people have been found, only 27% of the total. Moreover, Tamaulipas, the state where over 6,000 people were reported as missing, did not release information in regards to the commissions' results.

For these commissions, the main problem is the lack of resources, despite the President's commitment to allocate unlimited resources and not implement a financial ceiling to solve the problem.

Another obstacle, as reported by the members of the National Civic Council of the National Search System, is that certain states are ignoring the issue as a way to deny that these states are plagued by cases of enforced disappearance.

Just last week, it was revealed that in the state of Jalisco, the number of missing persons decreased in three months; the numbers went from 7,117 to 1,752. Nevertheless, the decrease is not the result of efficient investigations, but rather because the local authorities reclassified over 5,000 cases as “non-localized persons,” this implies that although the location of the person is unknown, their absence is not suspected to be the result of a crime. Among the criteria established in the 89th article in matters to consider a person as missing, it is stated that they will be declared as missing after they disappear for over 72 hours and their location is unknown, even when there are no elements of a possible commission of an offense.

Family members of those who are missing are still waiting and hoping that the search system is efficient, the creation of protocols, and the existence of political will in all governments. What has been achieved until now has been the result of the pressure exercised by thousands of families whose loved one are missing. It is unreasonable that the victims are still begging for justice.



