Enforced disappearance still haunts Mexico

In regards to enforced disappearance, the priorities are different for the parties involved. The government's pace to solve thousands of cases and to fulfill the commitments acquired in 2019 hasn't fulfilled the expectations of thousands of people who have been asking for help for years after their loved one has gone missing.

They are women and men who ignore the location of their spouse, child, sibling. They say the government listens but doesn't help.

Enforced disappearance, Mexico's worst tragedy

When reviewing the actions proposed by the federal government in regard to this issue, not much progress has been done. They proposed the construction of five forensic institutes but there is only progress in one. The creation of an urgent forensic identification mechanism was also announced but it doesn't have the staff or a work strategy. Authorities said they would accept a visit from the United Nation's Committee on Enforced Disappearances, which has yet to take place. Moreover, the government mentioned the possibility of creating a forensic cemetery but nothing has been announced. Furthermore, there is no information about the creation of a national genetic database and a law for human identification. Another measure included hiring more staff at the Semefos but austerity prevented its implementation.

On the other hand, progress has been made in the creation of 32 local search commissions as 29 have already been created; nevertheless, the results shown by these commissions are another issue.

In 2018, hundreds of migrants went missing in Mexico

There are over 40,000 missing persons and 37,000 bodies that have yet to be identified in Mexico. News about the discovery of clandestine mass graves is announced often. For this reason, the government announced that it would use all its resources to look for missing people.

Despite progress and setbacks, thousands of families have a long way to go. They don't demand resources for themselves or for NGOs, they only demand truth and justice. Is this too much to ask?

Mexico opens 11 lines of investigation to solve the Ayotzinapa case

