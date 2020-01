El asesinato de Soleimani pone a Estados Unidos e Irán al borde de la guerra total

My interview w/ CNN on sidelines of #TDF2020, before we carried out proportionate military response—delivering on our promise.@realdonaldtrump has been fed disinformation.

"Beautiful military equipment" do not rule the world: people do.

And people of our region want U.S. out. pic.twitter.com/0usmqgPNln

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 9, 2020