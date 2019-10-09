Leer en español

In 1985, the Medina Mora family founded a company with an initial investment of MXN $100,000, Compusoluciones y Asociados. Now, this company has become an informatics emporium with over 500 employees and registers sales for over USD $200 million.

The companies' growth has been vertiginous and parallel to Medina Mora's rising political career, who resigned as minister of the Supreme Court on Thursday. Nevertheless, Medina Mora denies his direct involvement in the company, claiming that only his wife and family members were involved in the company.

The family members are José and Juan Pablo Medina Mora Icaza and Raúl Medina Mora Martín del Campo, Medina Mora's brothers and father. They are listed as founding partners and council members. Medina Mora was appointed as the company's legal director in 1994.

In an assembly that took place in 2006, it was revealed that the majority shareholder in the company was Cecilia de León Pasquel, José Medina Mora's wife, who had 65 type A shares and 133,434 type B shares

In the same document, it was stated that Laura Pérez Vázquez, Medina Mora's wife holds 15,400 shares type B.

Meanwhile, Sara Luisa and Raúl, the minister's siblings, are both shareholders with 544 and 380 type B shares, respectively. The minister's father, Raúl, has 1,721 shares and his mother, Luisa Icaza Conrey, has 3,171 shares.

Javier Medina Mora Escalante, the minister's cousin, is the shareholder of 8,500 type B shares. Moreover, he is a shareholder at Grupo Inffinix and Inffinix Assets with 13,000 type B shares. Coincidentally, Medina Mora is a member of the administration council at Grupo Inffinix.

On October 4, EL UNIVERSAL documented Medina Mora's participation as a shareholder, executive, and council member at several companies from different sectors. Furthermore, according to journalist Salvador García Soto, the informatics companies were allegedly used to receive deposits.

Eduardo Medina Mora: the businessman

According to his resume, in 1985, Medina Mora worked for the Fishing Minister, Pedro Ojeda Paullada and for the Fishing Undersecretary.

From 1987 to 1990, Medina Mora became a partner in the family law firm Medina Mora y Asociados, which specialized in business law. In 1988, he founded Polímeros Aztlán.

In the 90s, the former minister and the rest of the Medina Mora Icaza family and their company experience exponential growth.

From 1991 to 1993, Medina Mora joined the team negotiating the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). He provided advice in regards to agriculture, rules, unfair trade practices, investment, and rules of origin.

Between 1996 and 2000, he worked as a legal adviser at the National Agricultural Council, a deputy director at Grupo Desc, and was a member of the Coordinating Business Council during that same period.

In 1993, he became the co-founder of Promotora Agroindustrial y Florícola and in 2014, Median Mora became the legal director at Consultores en Informática y Computación.

In 1996, the operation to merge the capitals of the Medina Mora family started and the conglomerate was created. This way, Informática Integral y Computación merged with Consultores en Informática y Computación. In 2017, the company merged with Compusol Mexicana.

In 1998, the company founds Capital de GDL and merges in 2001. In 2004, the new company is renamed Ejecutivos en Computación y Servicios and in 2006 it becomes Compusoluciones y Asociados.

From 2000 to 2005, the former minister is named as the director of the Investigation and National Security Center (CISEN), Mexico's now-extinct intelligence agency. Then. Medina Mora was appointed as the head of the Public Security Ministry. Furthermore, from 2006 to 2009, he was Mexico's Attorney General.

Meanwhile, Compusoluciones y Asociados expanded to real state and creates a real state company, Inmobiliaria Compusoluciones, in 2011. All these operations took place while Medina Mora was Mexico's ambassador in the UK.



