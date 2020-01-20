20 | ENE | 2020

INICIO // English // Earthquake drill in Mexico City
Earthquake drill in Mexico City
Mexico implemented drills after a series of disastrous earthquakes - Photo: Berenice Fregoso/EL UNIVERSAL

20/01/2020
09:49
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
Participate in the drill to make sure you're prepared for the next earthquake

The federal government will carry out an earthquake drill today, in order to prepare people for a future natural disaster, especially after the country was struck by two disastrous earthquakes in 1985 and 2017.

19S earthquake: The lessons to be learned

According to authorities, the earthquake drill will take place at 11 a.m. in the 32 Mexican states.

The seismic alarm will be activated and alert people that it is a drill. Mexico City authorities announced there will be four disaster scenarios in important areas of the city: Insurgentes and Reforma; Zócalo; Eje Central and Flores Magón, and Cuauhtémoc and División del Norte.

This will be the first drill of 2020 and authorities plan to organize two more throughout the year.

The government also launched the website www.preparados.gob.mx, where people will be able to report their location and how long it took them to evacuate the building.

Several quakes registered in Mexico City

gm
 

