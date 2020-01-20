Earthquake drill in Mexico City

The federal government will carry out an earthquake drill today, in order to prepare people for a future natural disaster, especially after the country was struck by two disastrous earthquakes in 1985 and 2017.

According to authorities, the earthquake drill will take place at 11 a.m. in the 32 Mexican states.

Recuerda que hoy a las 11 de la mañana se realiza el #MacroSimulacro2020. #LaPrevenciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/i8AjPTBHJn — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) January 20, 2020

The seismic alarm will be activated and alert people that it is a drill. Mexico City authorities announced there will be four disaster scenarios in important areas of the city: Insurgentes and Reforma; Zócalo; Eje Central and Flores Magón, and Cuauhtémoc and División del Norte.

This will be the first drill of 2020 and authorities plan to organize two more throughout the year.

Hoy a las 11:00 horas (tiempo del Centro de México) se llevará a cabo el #MacroSimulacro2020, primero de tres en este año para poner en práctica y evaluar los protocolos en materia de reacción y atención a emergencias. La prevención es la base de la protección civil. Participa. pic.twitter.com/TjJLvlsvM0 — Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) January 20, 2020

The government also launched the website www.preparados.gob.mx, where people will be able to report their location and how long it took them to evacuate the building.

