Culiacán: The good ones and the bad ones

It took Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval a long time to analyze the results and evidence of the operation to arrest Ovidio Guzmán. General Sandoval prepared a presentation using detailed information and videos that had never been released; this transparency exercise was branded as unprecedented by high-ranking military officials. The information spread by civilian officials on October 17 raised controversy and pushed authorities to use concrete information and evidence in the presentation, moreover, this move has set a precedent in the way the Defense Ministry shares information. Besides the reasons that led to the cancellation of the operation and the release of Guzmán López, a high-ranking army general said the report issued by the Defense Minister “makes it clear who were the good ones and the bad ones.”

Lie and mistake are not synonyms

Despite the information released by the Defense Minister, there are many questions that remain unsolved in regards to the Culiacán incident but the one thing that is clear is that there was a serious lie. We've been told that there's no way to explain the first version of the events, issued by Security Minister Alfonso Durazo, who said the arrest was a coincidence when it's quite clear that the government launched an operation to arrest Ovidio Guzmán after following him for several days. On October 17, it was impossible that Durazo didn't know that it was an official operation and not an arrest that sparked after federal police were randomly attacked. Durazo claims that “the first version that was issued about the events was made using the information received by the security cabinet; it was corrected with transparency and honesty as we received information that represented the truth of the events.”

Morena vs. the opposition

We've been told that PAN senators say that this time, the opposition formed by the PAN, PRI, and PRD is stronger than ever. They say that they won't approve the appointment of Rosario Piedra as the head of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) under no circumstances. They say that despite the support she has from the government, Morena doesn't have enough votes and the opposition will fight until the ruling party desists.

Mexico could buy Indian medicines

The Mexican pharmaceutical industry wasn't expecting the Finance Ministry to invite Indian companies to learn about the processes the Mexican government will launch to purchase medicines. Mexican labs said that the way the Indian companies are being treated is quite alarming and said they hope the Cofepris imposes the same regulations to Indian companies and asks them to sign a document that says they don't receive government subsidies for the production or exportation of medicines. It seems like the national pharmaceutical industry and the government have a rocky relationship.

