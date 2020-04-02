COVID-19: Set your pets for a stress-free quarantine

Leer en español

During the coronavirus quarantine, many pets will have to spend more time at home than they are used to. This situation can cause them stress and affect their health so it is a good idea to look for new alternatives for their routine.

How to keep your pets busy during the quarantine

Ylenia Márquez Peña, head of the Emergencies and Intensive Care Unit of the Veterinary Hospital of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) gave some recommendations so that dogs and cats can have a better time during the coronavirus quarantine.

In this time at home, the best is to come up with ideas of interactive games related to your pet’s mental activity, such as teaching them new tricks and training them.

The academic of the Faculty of Veterinary and Zoological Medicine points out that you can take advantage of the situation by teaching your dog obedience tricks.

“You can teach them some tricks, give them orders like sit, down, stay, or some tricks that involve their smell,” said the expert.

There are many tutorials on the Internet; you can use them and have a good time,” she mentioned.

Although many people believe that cats are more independent, they too suffer from the changes in routines around them. “They might be used to us leaving the house but by staying all day, they might feel invaded and can become stressed,” she added.

A good option is to look for alternatives that make you and your cat spend a good time together and that help you fight anxiety.

“Contact with animals reduces the levels of hormones linked to stress, it lowers blood pressure, and in general, it improves the quality of life of those who suffer cardiovascular diseases. We can pet them and brush them,” suggested Márquez Peña, an expert of dogs and cats medicine and surgery.

Owners must pay attention in case their animals present behavioral changes. Small details like them wanting to bite or scratch suggest they might be feeling stressed.

“Pets can get stressed by a playful child that is rough with their movements and we will see them immediately run away to hide,” says Márquez.

“We must be careful, calm the children so that they are not harmed, let the animal calm down, and explain to children what is going on and that they have to modify their behavior,” said the expert, who also mentioned that in case you have any doubt about your pet, it is best to check it out with a vet.

