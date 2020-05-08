The COVID-19 pandemic puts indigenous communities at risk

Leer en español

The head of Mexico’s National Institute for Indigenous People Adelfo Regino Montes informed that, as of May 6, 220 indigenous people have tested positive to COVID-19 and that, unfortunately, 45 have died from the new coronavirus in Mexico.

In an interview outside the National Palace, Regino Montes said that Quintana Roo is the state with the highest number of cases in the indigenous population with 47 positive cases and 14 deaths.

This state is followed by Tabasco that, despite having a small indigenous population, has registered 11 confirmed cases and three deaths in six municipalities.

He said that as part of the measures during the health crisis, urban areas are receiving special attention and that it is necessary to get prepared for the moment the pandemic hits rural and indigenous areas.

“Along with INSABI and other institutions, we are about to make an announcement on COVID-19 primary health care in indigenous and rural regions. The INPI will issue a specific guide for the specific care of the indigenous and afro-descendant population,” he said.

