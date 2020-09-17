COVID-19: Mexico City registered 30,462 ‘excess deaths' between January and August 

Mexico City started registering excess deaths associated with COVID-19 on April 19

COVID-19: Mexico City registered 30,462 ‘excess deaths' between January and August 
Cemetery workers wearing protective gear prepare to bury an unclaimed COVID-19 coronavirus victim, at the Municipal cemetery No. 13 in Tijuana, Baja California - Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP
English 17/09/2020 13:36 Newsroom & Agencies Mexico City Salvador Corona/EL UNIVERSAL, AP Actualizada 13:45

Más Información

Deeply-rooted fear and skepticism catalyze the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico City

Deeply-rooted fear and skepticism catalyze the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico City

Leer en español

According to government official José Merino, Mexico City registered around 20,535 deaths associated with COVID-19 between April and August, almost double the number reported in the official death toll.

The head of the city's Digital Innovation Agency, José Merino, said there were 30,462 “excess deaths" in the city between April 1 and the end of August, about two-thirds of which were determined to be due to coronavirus.

Excess deaths are computed by comparing the number of deaths in previous years and comparing them to 2020.

Merino wrote in his Twitter account that 92% of those deaths were in hospitals and 7% at private residences.

Merino explained 73% of patients were Mexico City residents, while 24% were State of Mexico residents. Only 3% came from other states. 

However, José Merino said excess mortality in the capital decreased by 68% between May and August. Merino also said Mexico City didn’t reach the same excess mortality levels registered in other major cities such as New York, Madrid, Lima, Guayaquil, Santiago, or Manaus.

He added that this was an unprecedented transparency exercise. 

Recommended: The Mexico City neighborhoods with the most COVID-19 cases

The city of almost nine million inhabitants, like the rest of Mexico, has had an extremely low testing rate and officials have acknowledged that the numbers of test-confirmed cases and deaths probably underestimate the real figures.

"These are figures that describe a tragedy," Merino wrote.

Merino did specify how the city had assigned that number of excess deaths to COVID-19, but city officials have been leading an effort to review death certificates to determine how many untested people had probably died of coronavirus.

It was also unclear whether test-confirmed cases were included in the excess-death figures.

Mexico City registers 20,535 coronavirus-related deaths

According to death certificates, since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico, the capital has registered around 20,535 coronavirus-related deaths. 

The report released by José Merino indicates authorities have registered 10,508 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. During the first half of 2020, the city registered 30.462 deaths; however, 20,535 are attributed to the novel coronavirus. 

Recommended: Mexico City's new interactive map shows number of COVID-19 cases by neighborhood

The report provides even more detailed information. For example, it indicates 13 patients died from COVID-19 in March; 1,454 died in April; 5,631 died in May; 3,735 died in June; 2,347 died in July, and 1,926 died in August. 

Mexico City started registering excess deaths associated with COVID-19 on April 19, and they started to decline in June. 
 
gm

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English Covid-19 death toll
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Sana distancia entre la Corte y AMLO
HISTORIAS DE REPORTERO
Carlos Loret de Mola

López-Gatell, el pupilo perfecto
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

En las nubes
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

Los militares crecen en labores y presupuesto

Minuto x Minuto

14:16

El telescopio Hubble toma la imagen más nítida de Júpiter

14:16

¿Qué significa soñar que engañas a tu pareja?

14:15

La nula transparencia de la LMP

14:15

Juez da entrada a amparo de exsecretaria general de la PF contra orden de captura

14:12

Grito de Independencia de AMLO sin público costó más de 12 millones de pesos

14:07

Pese a Covid, no se han detenido proyectos en CDMX: secretario de Obras y Servicios

14:03

Reportan 46 internos contagiados de Covid-19 en Hidalgo

14:00

El escritor Óscar Bonilla gana Premio Juan Rulfo para Primera Novela 2020

14:00

Miradores que te darán vistas inolvidables de Nueva York

13:56

México se mantiene como el mejor de la Concacaf en el Ranking de la FIFA

Video