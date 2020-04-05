COVID-19: Healthcare workers experience discrimination and violence in Mexico

Leer en español

Amid a health crisis in Mexico, sparked by COVID-19, healthcare workers are risking their lives to treat patients infected with the virus. Until now, at least four doctors have died after contracting coronavirus.

However, fake news and ignorance are creating a hostile environment for health workers, who are now discriminated, threatened, and attacked.

Days ago, people from Axochiapan, Morales, protested outside a public hospital to warn health authorities that they will not allow COVID-19 patients to be sent to that hospital and threatened to burn the hospital.

Around 150 inhabitants from the small town protested outside the facilities and said they don’t want the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients and argue that the local hospital doesn’t even have the capacity to treat local patients.

They also threatened to burn the hospital director. A local suggested they produce Molotov cocktails and use them to threaten healthcare workers.

In northern Mexico, the situation has escalated to concrete actions. In Culiacán, Sinaloa, nurses have been verbally and physically attacked amid the health emergency, for example, a stranger threw bleach at a nurse.

Nurses and all other health workers go through special sanitization processes, therefore, the fear of them spreading the virus is illogical.

Healthcare workers are now considering not wearing their uniforms on their way to and back from work.



In Guadalajara, at least six nurses have been attacked or discriminated against because people think they will contract COVID-19 if they come near the healthcare workers. Nurses are now asking authorities to intervene.



So far, nurses have been denied public transport services or aggressions. For example, a nurse was attacked with bleach by a stranger.

