Claudia Sheinbaum vows to eradicate violence against women

Mexico City’s first elected woman mayor vowed on Tuesday to eradicate violence against women and end entrenched impunity for gender-based crimes in the capital.

“To avoid and eliminate violence against women ... finally, that is the objective,” Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said at an event launching a roundtable on access to justice for women and girls in Mexico City.

“It’s not fighting it - the objective is ultimately to eradicate violence,” she said. “That should be the goal.”

Violence against women is a persistent problem in Mexico, a conservative Catholic country where machismo reigns and traditional concepts of gender are deeply entrenched.

More than 1,100 women were murdered in Mexico from January through May, according to government figures, with nearly 370 killed by men because of their gender.

Femicide, as the crime is known, has been a federal crime in Mexico since 2012.

A 2018 report by the National Institute for Statistics and Geography found that about 45% of women in Mexico had experienced some form of violence from a partner, with almost 18% suffering physical abuse.

Mexico City alone has seen 81 murders of women and 13 femicides so far this year, government data showed.

Sheinbaum outlined measures her government has taken to prosecute offenders and protect women, such as placing female lawyers in each of the city’s 16 public ministries to support women presenting violence claims. From March to June 2018, 2,500 investigation files have been opened.

En el inicio de las mesas de acceso a la justicia a mujeres informé que gracias a que hemos puesto una abogada en cada Agencia del MP se han iniciado 2500 Carpetas de Investigación y se elevó en 300% los casos de protección a las mujeres. Ciudad de derechos para las

Mujeres. pic.twitter.com/6bDlJbQ0g0 — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) July 9, 2019

She said such protective measures have quadrupled since last year, also citing the strengthening of the city’s 32 legal and psychological support shelters known as “Lunas.”

“It’s historical in our country, and particularly in the City, when women went to the public ministries and denounced violence from her partner or from any person, regardless of their closeness to them, the agents would say, “Well, that is not considered an offense, it’s not enough. You should better come back next time or go to the institute for the woman for advice.” Sheinbaum explained.

“We are saving women,” she said.

Tackling impunity was another critical step, with 15 femicide cases prosecuted in the capital this year and five men sentenced, she said. Also, six cases were reclassified to femicides from suspected suicide or homicides.

On July 9th, as part of the actions to prevent violence against women and girls, began technical tables for access to justice in cases of violent deaths in Mexico City, headed by the National Institute for Women (Inmujeres), and whose objective is to guarantee the coordination between local authorities to deal with the main problematics faced during the investigation of intentional homicides and femicides, so as to solve them.

“Efforts like the technical tables contribute to breaking with paradigms, to have new paradigms. We need operators of justice to give the actual name to the violence suffered by women, so that it is dealt with and so that suitable measures are taken,” expressed Nadine Flora Gasman Zylbermann, president of Inmujeres.

Comunicado: SE INSTALA EN LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO LA MESA TÉCNICA DE ACCESO A LA JUSTICIA PARA LAS MUJERES Y NIÑAS VÍCTIMAS DE MUERTES VIOLENTAShttps://t.co/nZBhAZOwci pic.twitter.com/YNVHb1249O — Inmujeres México (@inmujeres) July 10, 2019

Rights activists welcomed the mayor’s comments but warned that more concrete steps were needed.

“It’s a very good declaration - what we need are actions,” Juan Martín Perez Garcia, executive director of REDIM, a collective of children’s advocacy groups, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Right now, (what authorities are doing) is not creating a change in the statistics,” he said.

Sheinbaum, an award-winning scientist with the ruling Morena party, was elected a year ago in a landslide after promising, among other things, to tackle gender inequality and rising crime.

She was the first woman elected to one of Mexico’s most powerful offices and only the second to serve as mayor. Mayor Rosario Robles governed from 1999 to 2000 after her predecessor Cuauhtemoc Cardenas resigned to run for president.



