Chef Enrique Olvera launches a crowdfunding campaign to help Mexican migrants in the U.S.

Mexican chef Enrique Olvera, the mastermind behind Pujol, is raising funds for NGOs helping Mexican migrants living in the U.S., one of the most vulnerable sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armamos un crowdfunding para ayudar a nuestros paisanos en US que se quedaron sin chamba y que no pueden ir a hospitales por miedo a ser deportados. Ojalá nos ayuden a donar y compartir. Sin sus remesas estamos fritos. https://t.co/iKjjfgfG46 — Enrique Olvera (@enriqueolvera) March 28, 2020

Journalist León Krauze later joined the initiative.

El gran chef y empresario mexicano @enriqueolvera ha lanzado esta campaña para apoyar a los paisanos en Estados Unidos. Es un honor para mí respaldarlo activamente. Los invito a visitar este vínculo y a donar.https://t.co/cIftkRPBfI — León Krauze (@LeonKrauze) March 28, 2020

Mexican migrants will not receive financial aid from the U.S. government, even when they are essential workers, therefore, it’s time to show our support for them because they are also essential for the Mexican economy.

Help unemployed Mexican migrants without access to medical service. Our paisanos are too scared to being deported and separated from their families. Donate here! Mil gracias @enriqueolvera & @LeonKrauze !https://t.co/uCtJN0utWL - via @DonadoraMX — Federico Antoni (@federicoantoni) March 28, 2020

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., millions of them have lost their jobs and will not receive financial aid. This critical situation is exacerbated by the fact that since the majority of these hardworking women and men are undocumented, they are afraid of leaving their homes and they do not have access to healthcare.

The funds will be used to provide financial aid and healthcare for Mexican migrants.

You can make a donation here.

