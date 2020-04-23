Chef Enrique Olvera launches a crowdfunding campaign to help Mexican migrants in the U.S.
Mexican chef Enrique Olvera, the mastermind behind Pujol, is raising funds for NGOs helping Mexican migrants living in the U.S., one of the most vulnerable sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Journalist León Krauze later joined the initiative.
Mexican migrants will not receive financial aid from the U.S. government, even when they are essential workers, therefore, it’s time to show our support for them because they are also essential for the Mexican economy.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., millions of them have lost their jobs and will not receive financial aid. This critical situation is exacerbated by the fact that since the majority of these hardworking women and men are undocumented, they are afraid of leaving their homes and they do not have access to healthcare.
The funds will be used to provide financial aid and healthcare for Mexican migrants.
