Cartel leader who orchestrated García Harfuch’s assassination attempt tried to bribe officials during arrest 

Mexico City police chief Omar García Harfuch suffered an assassination attempt on June 26. Hours after the deadly attack, Harfuch took to Twitter to blame the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Two months after the attack, García Harfuch is back to work after undergoing two surgeries.

Mexico City authorities have arrested at least two dozens of cartel gunmen involved in the attack, including a high-ranking member of the CJNG known as “El Vaca.”

Now, it has emerged that “El Vaca” tried to bribe local police to release him.

Hours after the attack, several police officers patrolled the Tláhuac borough when they spotted a man carrying a gun. It was “El Vaca,” one of the leaders of the CJNG. However, the criminal was not alone, two other armed men were with him.

“El Vaca” didn’t notice the presence of the officers, walks towards a vehicle, and gives the two female passengers a plastic bag full of what seems to be marijuana. The situation escalates when the police officers observe how the gunman hands them a grenade. When they tried to detain the suspects, the women tried to escape but authorities detained them.

One of the men identifies himself as José Armando Briseño de los Santos, aka “El Vaca.”

When authorities inspect the vehicle, they find cocaine and an AR-15 rifle. The other two suspects, Ricardo Rey Cañas Ruiz and Bruno Luis Bravo Figueroa, were also carrying guns.

Once the police officers arrest them and tell criminals they will transport them to a police station, “El Vaca” tried to bribe them.

The CJNG told the police officers that if they release him, he will give them MXN 50,000. However, a police officer tells him to remain quiet.

The police officers reminded the suspects that bribing authorities is yet another crime. When the local authorities refuse the bribes, "El Vaca” changes his strategy.

The CJNG threatens the officers and tells them he is the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and that he will make sure the police officers are murdered.

Despite the bribes and threats, the officers transported the CJNG gunmen to the local Prosecutor’s Office.

The CJNG tried to kill Omar García Harfuch

The deadly Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel collaborated with several Mexico City-based criminal organizations to launch the attacked against Omar García Harfuch, the city’s police chief.

Investigations indicate the CJNG members planned to set García Harfuch’s vehicle on fire.



The investigation suggests the CJNG deployed members of La Unión Tepito, the Tláhuac Cartel, and a recently created criminal group called ACME. Moreover, ACME provided vehicles, warehouses, and homes for the gunmen to stay before the attack.



The investigation launched by Mexico City authorities indicates that Julio César Montero Pinzón, aka “El Tarjetas,”ordered the attack and that the bloody drug cartel spend millions in vehicles, weapons, and gunmen. “El Tarjetas” is close to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

Sources close to the investigation told EL UNIVERSAL that Montero Pinzón, a CJNG leader in Puerto Vallarta, sent José Armando, aka “El Vaca,” to Mexico City to plan the attack against Harfuch.

The criminals purchased vehicles since June 9, as well as several weapons.



According to local authorities, the 19 suspects arrested were ready to present the same version to authorities to divert the investigation. They all claimed to be construction workers, artisans, and farmers.

