The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, home to the Mexico Grand Prix, turns into temporary hospital

14/05/2020
15:03
Newsroom
The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, home to the Mexico Grand Prix, turns into temporary hospital
Authorities will transform the venue into a temporary hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, home to the Mexico Grand Prix, turns into temporary hospital

14/05/2020
15:03
Newsroom
Mexico City
Alejandra Canchola, Perla Miranda
The sports facility hosts the Mexico Grand Prix ever year 

Zoé Robledo, the head of the IMSS, visited the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a race track located in Mexico City, will turn into a temporary hospital to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

According to Zoé Robledo, authorities will install 192 hospital beds and 26 intensive care beds. 

Lucila Olvera, the head of Medical Infrastructure at the IMSS, said the hospital will be ready in a week and will start welcoming patients on May 13. 

Inside the sports facility, each ward will have 24 beds, an area for doctors and nurses. There will also be room for warehouses and dining areas. 

Authorities say at least 300 health workers will work in the racing track.

On May 13, the temporary hospital welcomed its first five patients: four women and a man between 40 and 60 years old; all of them suffer from chronic illnesses


They will return to their homes once they finish their treatment
 
For now, the temporary hospital will only treat IMSS beneficiaries, and it could welcome up to 1,550 patients

