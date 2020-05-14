The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, home to the Mexico Grand Prix, turns into temporary hospital

Leer en español

Zoé Robledo, the head of the IMSS, visited the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a race track located in Mexico City, will turn into a temporary hospital to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

El Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez será habilitado como Hospital para atender casos de COVID-19.

Contará con 192 camas, más 26 camas de cuidados intensivos, así como comedores y vestidores. pic.twitter.com/VNZm07bgl5 — Mexico Grand Prix (@mexicogp) May 3, 2020

According to Zoé Robledo, authorities will install 192 hospital beds and 26 intensive care beds.

Lucila Olvera, the head of Medical Infrastructure at the IMSS, said the hospital will be ready in a week and will start welcoming patients on May 13.

Supervisamos la construcción de lo que será el Hospital de Expansión en el Autódromo Hermanos Rdz. Se instalaron 8 módulos de hospitalización para 192 camas, más 26 camas de cuidados intensivos. La Dra. Olvera, titular de Infraestructura Médica de @Tu_IMSS nos cuenta cómo vamos. pic.twitter.com/Zpg4OPGnc3 — Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) May 3, 2020

Inside the sports facility, each ward will have 24 beds, an area for doctors and nurses. There will also be room for warehouses and dining areas.

Authorities say at least 300 health workers will work in the racing track.

On May 13, the temporary hospital welcomed its first five patients: four women and a man between 40 and 60 years old; all of them suffer from chronic illnesses.





Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL



They will return to their homes once they finish their treatment.



For now, the temporary hospital will only treat IMSS beneficiaries, and it could welcome up to 1,550 patients.

