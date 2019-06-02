02 | JUN | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Andy Ruiz becomes the first Mexican heavyweight champion
Andy Ruiz becomes the first Mexican heavyweight champion
Andy Ruiz knocked Anthony Joshua out during the seventh round - Photo: Al Bello/AFP

Andy Ruiz becomes the first Mexican heavyweight champion

English
02/06/2019
12:10
Mexico City
-A +A
Andy Ruiz is the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title

Leer en español

After a lot of criticism, boxer Andy Ruiz proved stereotypes are wrong last night, when he knocked Anthony Joshua out during the seventh round, stripping Joshua of his titles.

Ruiz is the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title.

The 29-year-old boxer was born in Imperial, California and his family is from Mexicali.

Before Anthony Joshua, Ruiz hadn't faced other high-profile rivals, makings his victory even more commendable.

British boxer Anthony Joshua had an impressive record, including 22 victories, 21 knockouts, and no ties or defeats; nevertheless, he succumbed before Ruiz, who was criticized for his body and weight.

Boxers including “El Canelo” Álvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and Anthony Joshua congratulated the new Heavyweight Champion of the World:

Artículo

“Canelo” Álvarez to face Jacobs in May 4 boxing match

English
Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs will fight in Las Vegas tonight
“Canelo” Álvarez to face Jacobs in May 4 boxing match“Canelo” Álvarez to face Jacobs in May 4 boxing match

gm
 

DESTACADAS

The moving story behind this Mexican golfing sensation

The moving story behind this Mexican golfing sensation

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

U.S. golfer refused fair pay to Mexican caddie

U.S. golfer refused fair pay to Mexican caddie

English
2019-02-19

Boxing program launched in Mexican prisons as path to reintegration

English
2016-10-12
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishBoxboxingboxerMexican boxerAndy RuizAnthony JoshuaHeavyweight TitleHeavyweight Champion of the WorldcaliforniaMexicali

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios