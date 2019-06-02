Andy Ruiz becomes the first Mexican heavyweight champion
After a lot of criticism, boxer Andy Ruiz proved stereotypes are wrong last night, when he knocked Anthony Joshua out during the seventh round, stripping Joshua of his titles.
Ruiz is the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title.
The 29-year-old boxer was born in Imperial, California and his family is from Mexicali.
Before Anthony Joshua, Ruiz hadn't faced other high-profile rivals, makings his victory even more commendable.
British boxer Anthony Joshua had an impressive record, including 22 victories, 21 knockouts, and no ties or defeats; nevertheless, he succumbed before Ruiz, who was criticized for his body and weight.
Boxers including “El Canelo” Álvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and Anthony Joshua congratulated the new Heavyweight Champion of the World:
