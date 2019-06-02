Andy Ruiz becomes the first Mexican heavyweight champion

Leer en español

After a lot of criticism, boxer Andy Ruiz proved stereotypes are wrong last night, when he knocked Anthony Joshua out during the seventh round, stripping Joshua of his titles.

Ruiz is the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title.

#MexicanPower ¡HISTÓRICO! Andy Ruiz se convierte en el primer mexicano campeón de Pesos Pesados en la historia al noquear al multicampeón Anthony Joshua pic.twitter.com/9wtif0a5ps — Universal Deportes (@UnivDeportes) June 2, 2019

The 29-year-old boxer was born in Imperial, California and his family is from Mexicali.

Before Anthony Joshua, Ruiz hadn't faced other high-profile rivals, makings his victory even more commendable.

British boxer Anthony Joshua had an impressive record, including 22 victories, 21 knockouts, and no ties or defeats; nevertheless, he succumbed before Ruiz, who was criticized for his body and weight.

Boxers including “El Canelo” Álvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and Anthony Joshua congratulated the new Heavyweight Champion of the World:

This is Andy’s night, congratulations Champ pic.twitter.com/5gE8uFx4MG — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) June 2, 2019

WOW! Andy Ruiz just shocked the world! That was one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) June 2, 2019

Viva Mexicooooo felicidades Andy me da muchísimo gusto ver a alguien con determinación triunfar — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 2, 2019

I know first hand the toughness of the Mexican chin.

They come up off the floor like something out of thriller.

It is never over until it’s over with the Mexicans.

God bless them.

Congrats Andy Ruiz. pic.twitter.com/8Vquwjny6z — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

gm

