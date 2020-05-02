The amazing health benefits of tequila

Leer en español

Tequila is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages and it is 100% Mexican. Although consuming it in excess can cause several diseases, it can actually have health benefits when drank in moderation since it comes from agave, according to the American Chemical Society.

The health benefits of tequila include:

It lowers blood sugar levels

The body needs insulin because it is in charge of reducing blood sugar levels. Agave stimulates the production of insulin in the body.

Weight loss

Based on a study by the American Chemical Society, tequila will not make you gain weight since it gets rid of toxins and agave helps lose weight. Hence, when you are on a diet, this is the only alcoholic beverage nutritionists will allow you to consume since others contain too many sugars.

Good digestion

By drinking tequila, your metabolism works faster and this helps improve digestion.

Cholesterol and hypertension

Another benefit of tequila is that it helps you dissolve fats, as well as lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Calcium absorption

According to experts, tequila helps absorb calcium, however, it must not be consumed by people with osteoporosis or any other bone conditions unless it is otherwise advised by doctors.

Better sleep

Since it works as a muscle relaxant, it helps people sleep faster. However, it is only recommended to drink one shot before going to bed so as to prevent a potential addiction.

Aphrodisiac

Tequila is known to raise sex drive, especially in women.

It is important to stress that tequila is not a medicine so, if you have any health condition, it is best to go to an expert and not use this drink as a remedy. Moreover, its frequent consumption can cause addiction which will unleash uncountable diseases.

