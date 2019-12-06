Alleged Mexican marines mock feminist anthem “A Rapist In Your Way”

Leer en español

Mexico’s Navy Ministry (Semar) strongly condemned the video shared in social networks where two alleged marines appear mocking the feminist anthem “A Rapist in Your Way,” which became viral in Chile and that has been replicated by women all over the world, and asserted that the acts committed by members of the Navy do not represent an institutional stance.

Hundreds of women have taken to the streets in countries such as Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Spain to perform a choreographed dance "A Rapist in Your Way" against violence against women.

The choreography went viral after a group of women with black blindfolds over their eyes performed the dance in front of the Chilean capital's Palacio de La Moneda, the seat of the country's president, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Through a release, Semar pointed out that it is already carrying out the corresponding investigation to determine the identity of the alleged marines and the pertinent actions in order to define the situation and, given the case, proceed according to valid rules.

Semar asserted that it is committed with the strict respect to human rights and that they work daily in terms of labor equality and non-discrimination, being recognized by the Mexican rule NMX-R-025-SCFI-2015 in both areas.

Hence, it asserted, it implements education actions in the topics before mentioned in order for the navy staff, from admirals to marines, to have awareness of the relevance of keeping a respectful environment.

“Thus, this institution strongly condemns this kind of events so, in case the participation of personnel from the Navy is proved, we will not tolerate nor conceal behaviors that promote violence and discrimination for the members of Mexico’s Army are educated with the higher values of honor, duty, loyalty, and patriotism to serve Mexico,” reads the statement.

“A Rapist On Your Way” has been replicated all over the world because women identify with the lyrics. On a daily basis, women are harassed on their way home, to work or to school, and many are forced to interact with their aggressors.

Patriarchy is a judge

that judges us for being born

and our punishment

is the violence you see.

It’s femicide.

Impunity for my murdered.

It’s disappearance.

It’s rape.

And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed.

And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed.

And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed.

And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed.

The rapist is you.

The rapist is you.

It’s the cops,

the judges,

the President.

The oppressive State is a rapist.

The oppressive State is a rapist.

The rapist is you.

The rapist is you.

“Sleep calmly, innocent girl,

Without worrying about the bandit,

Over your dreams smiling and sweet,

watches your loving cop.”

The rapist is you

The rapist is you

The rapist is you

The rapist is you

Besides the lyrics, the choreography is also very meaningful. When the song says “femicide” the protesters squat. Why? “Las Tesis” explained that they included the squat in the performance because when women are arrested in Chile, they are forced to squat while naked.

This week, a group of Mexican soccer players from Club América mocked the same performance after a training session. Their team released a statement saying they will tale disciplinary measures against those involved as well as implementing an education program on gender issues.

In the original video, the women who participated wore dresses, shorts, and eye-catching outfits because they needed to emphasize the part of the chorus that refers to the clothes and that no one should be harassed or raped because of what she wears, although for many it is “provocative.”

Also, being blindfolded is evident, "Las Tesis" included it in the performance to represent the vulnerability of women in the street.

