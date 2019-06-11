11 | JUN | 2019

10 benefits of eating chia seeds
Chia seeds originated in Mesoamerica - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

In recent years, chia seeds have been labeled as a superfood for their many health benefits

Chia seeds originated in Mesoamerica. In Mexico, it is mainly produced in Jalisco, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas.

In recent years, chia seeds have been labeled as a superfood for their many health benefits; these are some of them:

1. Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which causes a major reduction in triglycerides and can reduce blood pressure levels.

2. It fights saturated fats, nevertheless, you should not consume more than one spoonful every day.

3. It has a high energy content and its consumption is beneficial if you practice any sport.

4. Chia seeds are a good source of fiber, antioxidants, iron, and calcium.

5. One ounce of chia seeds provides 10 grams of fiber, almost half the daily recommendation for a woman over 50 years.

6. Chia seeds contain nearly 5 grams of fiber per tablespoon, which might be useful for weight loss.

7. Chia may have the ability to convert glucose into a slow-release carbohydrate, which could have a positive effect on people with type 2 diabetes.

8. It prevents constipation and promotes regularity for a healthy digestive tract.

9. Research suggests that omega-3 fatty acids can decrease the risk for thrombosis and arrhythmias.

10. It may decrease the risk of inflammation-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and obesity.

gm
 

