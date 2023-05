Martha Stewart hace historia a los 81 años y brilla con traje de baño en portada de revista

A few more looks from my @si_swimsuit cover shoot! Shot by photographer @ruvenafanador. Be sure to pick up my cover of the #SISwim23 issue on newsstands May 18th. Photo credit: @ruvenafanador/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Editor in Chief: @mj_day makeup: @daisybeautytoye hair: @djquintero… pic.twitter.com/1mTdi0oMpL