☎️♥️𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝟵𝟭𝟭 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁♥️☎️ Body worn camera captures the moment a #teamHCSO deputy responded to a call from a young boy who dialed 911 not because of an emergency, but because he simply wanted to hug a deputy. Deputy Pracht shared a hug, and took a moment to teach the importance of the emergency line while spreading love.