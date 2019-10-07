You are here

EnglishRousso created the term “Flat Depth” to describe his work
Photo: Manuel Marquez for Proyecto H (Courtesy)
EnglishIt refers to “the logical progression of modern art—to render a flat object three-dimensional, or to collapse a three-dimensional object into two dimensions—and is a fusion of countless complex artistic methods
Photo: Manuel Marquez for Proyecto H (Courtesy)
EnglishHis art can also be described as multidisciplinary since it includes painting, printing, sculpting, welding, chemistry, photoshop, and digital printing
Photo: Manuel Marquez for Proyecto H (Courtesy)
EnglishFurthermore, Rousso innovates by using technology to create hyper-realistic, hyper-sized sculptures featuring money, magazine pages, candy wrappers, soup cans, and cereal boxes
Photo: Manuel Marquez for Proyecto H (Courtesy)
EnglishThrough his innovative techniques, Rousso takes pop-art into the 21st century, appealing to a public that wants to see new art forms
Photo: Manuel Marquez for Proyecto H (Courtesy)
07/10/2019
14:58
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
Mexico City
Paul Rousso takes pop art into the 21st century!

Rousso innovates by using technology to create hyper-realistic, hyper-sized sculptures

Paul Rousso, a renowned visual artist whose work has been exhibited in galleries and art fairs around the world, is presenting his latest exhibition “A Classic Love Letter” at Proyecto H, an art gallery located in Mexico City.
 

His main influences are pop-art, North American culture, and paper: currency, advertising, newspapers, magazines, which he describes as “cultural monuments.” In essence, Rousso is writing a love letter to art and North American culture through his pieces.

sg

