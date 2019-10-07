Paul Rousso takes pop art into the 21st century!

Paul Rousso, a renowned visual artist whose work has been exhibited in galleries and art fairs around the world, is presenting his latest exhibition “A Classic Love Letter” at Proyecto H, an art gallery located in Mexico City.



English Rousso innovates by using technology to create hyper-realistic, hyper-sized sculptures His main influences are pop-art, North American culture, and paper: currency, advertising, newspapers, magazines, which he describes as “cultural monuments.” In essence, Rousso is writing a love letter to art and North American culture through his pieces.

